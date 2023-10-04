CALL The Midwife actress Helen George recently shared a health update a painful leg injury left her unable to walk.

The BBC period drama star, 39, had a tragic accident in July that landed her in a cast and needing a mobility scooter to get around.

2 Poor Helen George was landed in a cast after an injury this summer Credit: instagram

2 The actress is known for her role in Call The Midwife Credit: BBC

Helen is set to appear on the stage as Anna Leonowens in the King and I in the upcoming year, so it must have been a stressful injury for the star.

But on a BBC Radio Two breakfast show, she shared the great news that she has healed in time for rehearsals – so she will get the chance to ‘break a leg’ in London’s Dominion Theatre after all.

She told Zoe Ball: “I tore some ligaments in my ankle but I’ve had an operation and I’m ready to go in time for going back on stage for The King and I.”

Helen also joked that initially after the accident she would’ve been completely unable to perform in the role, adding: “Because there’s a whole dance which is like, ‘Shall we dance?’, and I’m like ‘No, no, I literally can’t!'”

The star, who is known for playing Trixie Franklin in Call The Midwife, has had a difficult summer in general.

Besides tearing her ligaments Helen also faced the end of a seven year relationship with her co-star Jack Ashton.

She shared the news and said, “Some months ago, we separated.

“Our two beautiful girls remain the focus, and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”