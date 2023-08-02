Striking Distance Studios, the studio behind the 2022 survival horror and Dead Space spiritual successor the Callisto Protocol, has laid off 32 employees in what it’s calling a move to “realign the studio’s priorities to better position its current and future projects for success.”

Spotted first by X user @bogorad222 and independently confirmed by IGN, more than 30 employees were impacted by the recent layoffs.

Callisto Protocol was met with mixed reviews when it launched in 2022.

In a statement sent to IGN, a spokesperson for Krafton confirmed the studio had layoffs and that 32 employees were impacted.

Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON have implemented strategic changes that realign the studio’s priorities to better position its current and future projects for success. Unfortunately, these changes have impacted 32 employees. Honoring the invaluable contributions of each departing team member with material support in the form of outplacement services and meaningful severance packages is our top priority during this difficult moment.

Striking Distance struggles forward

Striking Distance was founded over three years ago and is led by Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space and co-founder of Sledgehammer Games. The studio was originally formed to create a narrative-driven game set in the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) universe, later revealed as The Callisto Protocol . However, in May 2022, Schofield revealed that The Callisto Protocol no longer takes place in the PUBG universe , stating that it “grew into its own world..”

However, when The Callisto Protocol was released, it was met with mixed reviews and several issues, from performance issues to studio crunch , and issues with crediting people who worked on the game. Additionally, it was reported that The Callisto Protocol failed to meet the sales expectations set forth by Striking Distance Studios’ parent company Krafton.

In our review of The Callisto Protocol, which we awarded a 7 out of 10 , my colleague Tristran Ogilvie said “The Callisto Protocol is a satisfyingly gory spiritual successor to the Dead Space series, but it’s ultimately more of a striking modern mimic than a scary new mutation.”

