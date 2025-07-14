The German rock band Scorpions will perform in Egypt as part of a tour on October 15th, marking the band’s 60th anniversary.

As soon as the upcoming concert was announced, a large number of social media users called for its cancellation due to the band’s support for Israel and the raising of the Israeli flag at its concerts.

Social media users called on the head of the Musicians Syndicate, Mostafa Kamel, to intervene and cancel the concert.

They launched a hashtag called #cancelscorpions, sharing photos of the band waving the Israeli flag at concerts.

The Scorpions are a German rock band founded in 1965 by guitarist Rudolf Schenker. The band’s longest-running and most successful lineup included vocalists Schenker and Klaus Meine, guitarists Matthias Jabs and Francis Buchholz, and bassist Hermann Rarebel.

This is the band’s second visit to the country, following their first to Egypt in 2005, when they held two concerts at the foot of the Pyramids, organized by the German Embassy in Cairo and Culture Ministry, and in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 17th and 19th.