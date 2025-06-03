Clinical mental health platform Calm Health, powered by meditation app Calm, is expanding its reach globally, first rolling out into the UK and Canadian markets.

Calm Health works with employers and health plans to offer support for mental and physical conditions, including mental health screenings to identify the symptoms and severity of anxiety and depression.

The company says it also supports the psychological impact of health conditions and life experiences through clinical programs that utilize cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and acceptance and commitment therapy.

The Palo Alto-based company says the expansion enables multinational employers to offer more comprehensive mental health services.

The company plans to expand its mental health offerings to additional markets later this year.

“Too many people around the world still face barriers to mental health support. We’re at a pivotal moment as a company to change this. With Calm Health in the U.S., we’ve seen how meeting people through their employers, health plans or providers can close critical gaps and create more direct access to the right care,” David Ko, CEO of Calm, told MobiHealthNews in an email.

“By expanding into the UK and Canada, with more countries to follow, we’re extending a proven model that has increased early intervention and helped more people access the benefits available to them. We’re focused on scaling what works so companies can better support their people, no matter where they are.”

THE LARGER TREND

Calm announced the launch of Calm Health in 2022, where it touted its new product as an offering that would be delivered through traditional healthcare industry players, including providers, payers and self-insured employers.

The offering was first teased by Calm in early 2022 when it announced its acquisition of Ripple Health Group, a company creating apps for care coordination and condition management.

Since its launch, Calm Health has partnered with behavioral health-focused employee assistance program provider Magellan Health. Through the collaboration, announced earlier this year, Megellan’s employer customers and their members could access Calm Health.

In 2024, UnitedHealthcare announced a partnership to bring Calm Health to more than 13 million of its commercial members.