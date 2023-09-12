Calvin Harris and Vick Hope’s lavish estate wedding in Northeast England has made people curious about their net worth in 2023.

Calvin and Vick tied the knot over the weekend, and their special day is beleived to have been graced by some of the biggest names in the industry. The couple got engaged last spring.

Calvin Harris has amassed an impressive net worth in 2023

Calvin has an estimated net worth of $300. The 39-year-old Scottish DJ is also a singer and songwriter.

The Scotsman’s report from May 2023 honored Clavin with the title of the “Richest DJ”, followed by Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi on the list, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

The world-famous musician boasts the experience of working with the most renowned artists, typically earning anywhere between $30 -$40 million a year, notes Celebrity Net Worth.

His overall net worth enhanced significantly when Calvin sold his publishing catalog to Vine Alternative Investments in 2020 for a whopping $100 million.

It is said to have consisted of 150 songs produced by Harris including collaborations with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande among others.

Vick Hope’s net worth explored

Multiple reports reveal Vick has an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 million in 2023.

The 33-year-old British television and Radio presenter is known for hosting a range of shows as well as working as a journalist and publishing books.

Vick is popular for hosting shows such as Capital Breakfast, Crufts, Carnage, and also the red carpet for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

She is the recipient of the Broadcasting Powerhouse Award at the Marie Claire Future Shapers Awards in 2017, which is attributed to her work in print and broadcast journalism.

Vick is also a human rights and Amnesty International ambassador, having been associated with it since she was 16.

Couple ties the knot in a star-studded wedding

While Calvin and Vick kept the details surrounding their romance under wraps, their big day saw many several famous attendees.

The reception was reportedly held in a tent “decorated with lavish greens and florals on the sprawling grounds of Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland”.

The star-studded event was graced by Nile Rodgers and others from Chic, BBC radio hosts Vernon Kay, Jordan North, and Scott Mills.