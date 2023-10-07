





The Jets have been attached to several quarterbacks in rumors and reports since Aaron Rodgers suffered his Achilles injury in Week 1. Names have included Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Chad Henne, and even Colin Kaepernick.

One quarterback who hasn’t been mentioned is Cam Newton. The 11-year veteran didn’t play in the NFL last season after appearing in eight games (starting five) in a return stint with the Panthers in 2021. But at 34 years old and presumably still in great shape, Newton could still warrant a look.

Appearing on Robert Griffin III’s podcast, RG3 and the Ones, Newton was asked if he’d join the Jets if they called him. But his answer might indicate why he’s not currently with an NFL team.

“You not about to sit here and penny-pinch me, bro,” Newton told Griffin. “I’m not about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 (million) deal, bro.”

If the Jets call, is Cam answering? Find out on a new episode. Lock in: https://t.co/Bhomnftnzd pic.twitter.com/RWFRzOe3uZ — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) October 5, 2023

Either Newton means that he’d want the top salary among NFL backup quarterbacks or he expects to be the starter wherever he goes. He said to Griffin that he doesn’t believe there are 64 quarterbacks better than him.

A $5.5 million deal would put him among the top five backups in the league and a handful of starters. Tyrod Taylor earns that much as the Giants’ reserve signal caller. The highest-paid backup this season is Jacoby Brissett, who’s getting $8 million from the Commanders.

Of course, Newton can ask for any deal he wants and obviously still thinks highly of his skills. But those demands probably end most potential discussions before they even begin.

You can watch or listen to Newton's entire interview with Griffin here.








