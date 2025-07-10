Eight years ago, I was forced into a life in exile. I was labelled a traitor for my efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Cambodia, charged in numerous cases without fair trial, and sentenced to a total of 47 years in prison. Many of those around me were accused of treason, and barred from engaging in politics unless they defected to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). Today, the CPP and the Hun dynasty who lead it are attempting to amend the constitution, revoking citizenship from those who oppose their views.

It is clear from the quick approval of the Constitutional Court, following Senate leader Hun Sen’s proposal, that this bill will pass. Once passed, it will become a potent weapon in the Cambodian regime’s already formidable arsenal to silence dissent – not just at home, but globally. The nation, already divided, will fragment further as fear spreads.

The new bill proposes an amendment to Article 33 of the constitution, enabling the state to revoke citizenship from anyone found to be “acting against the national interest” or “colluding with foreign entities.” The current version of Article 33 states that Cambodian citizens cannot be deprived of nationality, exiled, or extradited except by mutual agreement. For myself and many of my colleagues, we are already well versed in this article, having been forced into self-imposed exile to avoid false charges.

Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge commander who served as prime minister for nearly four decades before handing power over to his son Hun Manet in 2023, claims that these changes will bring the country into line with Western democracies, such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Australia, which all have laws surrounding the removal of citizenship on national security grounds. Even within Asia, Singapore has provisions which allow the government to revoke the citizenship of those responsible for terror crimes. However, the reality is that use of these laws is incredibly rare and tightly regulated. The case of Shamima Bagum, a former British citizen who had her citizenship revoked after leaving the U.K. and joining the Islamic State, sparked intense scrutiny and international attention. It was not a casual political tool.

While on paper the Cambodian amendment appears aimed at national security or the public good, in practice it will serve one purpose: to criminalize criticism and exile opponents. The regime has already shown it will stretch the bounds of legality to crush those who speak against it. Ahead of the last national elections, in 2023, the main opposition party, the Candlelight Party, was barred from contesting the election on a technicality, leaving the CPP to run unopposed. Many opposition members of this party, and others belonging to the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), now live in enforced exile, facing continued threats from the regime. In January, Lim Kimya, a former MP and member of the CNRP, was assassinated on the streets of Bangkok by individuals with alleged ties to the regime. He was previously sentenced to prison in 2023 for what the regime claimed was “incitement.” His real offense? Participating in peaceful political organizing. His death came just days after he posted a series of Facebook posts criticizing the Hun family.

This sort of transnational repression has been witnessed time and time again from the Cambodian regime. Last year, a Cambodian maid in Malaysia was deported and arrested following her posts to social media criticizing the government. Meanwhile, Vannith Hay, brother of opposition activist Vanna Hay, was arrested because of his brother’s activism outside of the country. He was only released after Vanna formally defected to the CPP.

It is not only opposition members who may be at risk from this new bill. Journalists have been routinely attacked for their reporting on human rights abuses and backsliding in the country. Last year, award-winning journalist Mech Dara was arrested after he reported on the human rights abuses taking place in Cambodia’s scam centers. The vagueness surrounding the definitions in this bill could leave space for journalists to be further attacked.

The regime has already demonstrated its belief that information which does not align with authorized messaging will be deemed false. Does this mean reporters who report on the alleged complicity of elites – such as the cousin of Hun Manet, Hun To – in online scam centers will have their citizenship revoked under the guise of “supplying false information to Cambodian authorities”?

For many in the Cambodian diaspora – including those with dual nationality in countries like the United States, France, or Australia – the bill would introduce a dangerous vulnerability. Should they speak out against the regime from abroad, they could find themselves stripped of their Cambodian citizenship. Worse still, their families back home may be targeted in retaliation. This law doesn’t just threaten individuals. It undermines the very foundation of citizenship: the idea that it is not a right, but a privledge to be granted or revoked at a leader’s whim.

If Cambodia faces no repercussions for this draconian step, other governments may take note. In Southeast Asia, where fragile democracies and authoritarian tendencies coexist uneasily, Hun Sen’s move could become a dangerous blueprint.

That’s why the international community must not stay silent. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must speak up – not as a matter of diplomacy, but of principle. Cambodia’s actions undermine the credibility of the region’s commitment to human rights and rule of law. Western democracies, particularly those with strong Cambodian diaspora communities such as the U.S., Australia, France, and the European Union, should also condemn this bill unequivocally. Visa bans, aid reviews, and diplomatic pressure must be on the table.

For me, this is not an abstract debate. It is deeply personal. I know what it means to lose your birth place and the identity attached. I know how easily words like “traitor” and “enemy” can be wielded by those in power to crush hope and sow fear. I also know silence, from the international community, often emboldens further repression.

No one will be safe if this new law comes into effect – not in Cambodia, and not abroad.