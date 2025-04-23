Africa’s political & industry leaders to discuss the continent’s Innovation, Growth, and Global Influence

The Cambridge Africa Business Network (CABN) has officially announced Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana, as a keynote speaker for the 10th edition of the Cambridge Africa Business Conference (CABC) which will be held on Saturday 17th May 2025 at the Cambridge Judge Business School.

Dr. Bawumia, a respected economist and political leader, led Ghana’s Economic Management Team and spearheaded the country’s digital transformation for 8 years as vice president. His policies have driven job creation and positioned Ghana for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. His keynote will cover insights on rethinking Leadership, Innovation, and Inclusion for the Next Generation.

Fellow keynote speakers include Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigerian Senator and CEO of Global Fleet Group, and Emeka Emuwa, Chairman of the Africa Finance Corporation, both of whom will contribute to this year’s conference theme “Africa Tomorrow: Driving Innovation, Growth, and Global Influence.”

Joining them as part of the dialogue will be Africa’s boldest thinkers and industry disruptors from multiple sectors across the diaspora with MBA students – business and political leaders of the future.

Africa is driving innovation and economic growth, yet challenges remain in scaling solutions and expanding global influence. This year, the conference will be addressing key questions:

How can Africa lead in technology, entrepreneurship, and investment?

What are the untapped opportunities shaping the continent’s economic future?

How do we forge stronger global partnerships to drive sustainable impact?

Over 200 delegates will gain actionable insights from African innovators, founders, investors, and policymakers through keynotes, panels, and fireside chats. Experts from sectors including Infrastructure, Governance, Finance, Fashion, Film, Art, and Technology will share strategies for building world-class ventures.

Jeremiah Nnadi, Conference Chair, said, “This year’s conference focuses on how Africa can build for the world – a world that is rapidly changing and highly uncertain. At a time like this, we need wisdom and inspiration. That’s why we must share the true, uncut stories of those who have built, are building and will build our continent’s future. I’m particularly honoured to have Dr. Bawumia join our conference. His work constructing monetary policy frameworks and sustainable governance in Ghana will give us amazing insight on what it truly takes to build Africa’s tomorrow.”

CABN President Chidinma Chukwuma, commenting on the event’s distinctive approach, said, “What sets this year’s conference apart is the clarity of purpose; we’re not just imagining Africa’s future, we’re convening the people building it. From fintech disruptors to cultural innovators, our speakers reflect the full spectrum of African excellence.”

The conference also offers attendees the unique opportunity to explore the historic University of Cambridge and participate in exclusive networking events, including an elegant gala dinner and after-party at one of Cambridge’s historic colleges.

The Cambridge Africa Business Network (CABN) is a student and alumni-led group at Cambridge Judge Business School dedicated to fostering dialogue and networking around business in Africa. CABN’s initiatives include a speaker series, professional networking, and the flagship annual conference, which attracts a global audience focused on Africa’s economic future.

Other confirmed speakers include: Funke Opeke, Founder & CEO, MainOne (Equinix); Chido Munyati, Director & Head of Africa, World Economic Forum; Wale Adeosun, Founder & CEO, Kuramo Capital; Ting Ting Peng, Chief Strategy & Impact Officer, Moove; Wale Davies, Head of A&R for Africa, Sony Music Publishing; Linda Ayoola, Global Head of Music, Platoon (Apple Music); and Farouk Khailann, Executive Vice Chairman, Turkiye Africa Trade & Investment Council.

Sponsorship information or tickets to attend the Conference can be accessed here.