Air quality technology firm EarthSense describes a recent project

Grand Central Apartments is a residential tower in London, offering 68 one, two and three-bedroom apartments and stunning penthouses in London’s vibrant King’s Cross district. Designed by award-winning architects Stiff + Trevillion and inspired by the linear forms and materials of the railway, this is a building that captures the Grand Central Apartmentsarea’s forward-looking spirit and iconic industrial past.

The project was developed as part of Camden’s Community Investment Programme (CIP), which encompasses a series of land and property transactions that have secured funding for housing and educational facilities. As a condition of the planning approval granted by the local council, the project was required to provide real-time alerts to both tenants and management regarding potential high-level pollution events.

Solution to monitoring air quality

Air quality expert, EarthSense was commissioned to install Zephyr® monitors at various locations around the building. These monitors, equipped with an active sampling mechanism, draw local air into their inlets, measure air quality and then release the air back into the environment.

The Zephyr® monitors provided real-time measurements of PM10, PM2.5, NO, and NO2, offering insights into their impact on air quality levels around the site. The data collected by the Zephyr® monitors was automatically transmitted to the EarthSense MyAir® web application.

Reliable air quality data

This platform allowed the managing agent, Rendall and Rittner, to access, analyse and download the measured air quality data. Additionally, MyAir® was utilised to send SMS alerts to ensure that air quality remained within acceptable limits, thereby protecting residents from dangerous exposure.

Knowledge of the air quality around the building allowed residents to take proactive measures to improve their health and well-being. By understanding the pollution levels in their immediate environment, residents could make informed decisions such as avoiding outdoor activities during high pollution periods, using air purifiers indoors and advocating for cleaner air initiatives. This increased awareness and proactive behaviour contributed to a healthier living environment and enhanced overall quality of life.

Improving health outcomes and delivering more benefits

In the long-term, the project has the potential to save lives and reduce healthcare costs. With fewer people suffering from preventable diseases related to poor air quality, such as asthma, respiratory infections, and cardiovascular conditions, there will be a decrease in hospital admissions and medical treatments. This not only improves the health outcomes for individuals but also alleviates the burden on the healthcare system, leading to significant cost savings.

The project aims to continue providing valuable insights into localised air quality for the benefit of tenants and could include: