Former reality TV star Cameran Eubanks has created a new reality for a dog in need! The Southern Charm alum recently announced that her family had welcomed a shelter dog into their heart and home.

Keeping the name given to the pup at the shelter, Eubanks introduced her Instagram followers to Holly, a timid girl who is approximately 1.5 years old.

Prior to Holly, from 2019 to early 2021 the reality personality had been a pet parent to a senior dog named Elvis. Formerly the canine companion of an active duty service member, when Elvis’ previous guardian had to move the little 16-year-old dog moved in with the television personality.

When Elvis crossed Rainbow Bridge he was laid to rest under a magnolia sapling, with the pastor who had united Cameran and her husband Jason Wimberly in marriage stated, “God gave us animals and we will be with them again.”

Cameran Eubanks met her new four-legged family member at Pet Helpers Adoption Center, and Spay/Neuter Clinic, a no-kill shelter in Charleston, South Carolina which has been finding forever homes for dogs and cats in need since 1978.

As she celebrated the arrival of Holly into her family’s lives, Eubanks also promoted the option of pet adoption, stating in her Instagram post: “There are over 3.1 million good boys and girls in shelters nationwide that need homes. #adoptdontshop”

Eubanks was not the first Southern Charm star to find her fur baby at Pet Helpers Adoption Center. In 2021, Leva Bonaparte’s young son decided that Memo, an orange tabby kitten at the shelter should be a member of their family.

