





The Kansas City Chiefs are starting to understand the feeling of losing all too well.

Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had on disappointed faces after Monday’s 20—17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and so did their significant others.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen sharing a moment together as Kansas City suffered arguably its ugliest loss this season. The pop star, who proudly flaunted a Santa hat with a red embroidered No. 87 on it, consoled a shocked Brittany Mahomes and wrapped an arm around her while looking into the distance.

Swift appeared to say a single word: “Yup.”

“Yup” would about sum up the Chiefs’ disastrous outing against their division rivals.

Fresh off laying a Christmas Day egg against the Raiders in Week 16, the Chiefs have fallen to 9—6 and are eliminated from earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

In a game in which Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed zero passes in the final three quarters, many of the Chiefs’ wounds were self-inflicted—an early missed field goal, two offensive turnovers, and more. Mahomes broke his 17—0 streak of beating division opponents in the months of November and December, and Kelce extended his eight-game streak of failing to record 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Chiefs will hope to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals next week.







