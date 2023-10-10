





Raiders owner Mark Davis was left fuming after the team failed to convert outstanding field position into a touchdown ahead of halftime on Monday night against the Packers.

Following an interception from Green Bay’s Jordan Love, Las Vegas started its drive at the seven-yard line. Despite the short distance to the end zone, the Raiders failed to move the ball forward during its next three plays.

Ultimately, the team settled for a field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson to give them a 10-3 lead, much to the chagrin of Davis.

The Raiders’ owner could be seen watching the action with a frustrated expression on his face, and the broadcast caught him mouthing what appeared to be some expletives while fiddling with the cup holder on his seat.

Davis could be seen shaking his head in disappointment after the Raiders’ three failed plays which set up the short field goal attempt. After looking off into the distance for a moment, the 68-year-old then appeared to let out a big F-bomb, which was also caught on camera by the broadcast.

Las Vegas settled for three points on the drive, though the team and Davis are both wishing they’d managed to walk away with much more after starting the drive with such optimal field position.







