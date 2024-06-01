It didn’t take much time for Cameron Brink to plant her feet with her WNBA shoes on. The Stanford standout picked up things where she left off in college basketball and provided her worthy services for the LA Sparks. However, the question that pops into the minds of many is whether she has what it takes to be the best among the 2024 WNBA rookie class.

To provide a clearer picture of this debate, Ashley Nicole Moss interacted with Alicia Jay at The FIRST-ever women’s sports show We Need To Talk. Of what she saw Brink has produced so far, Moss commended Brink by saying, “She was the most WNBA ready, just because of what she was able to do defensively…Even though they [Sparks] haven’t won every single game, her impact you can visually see it. How her defense is just drastically affecting the outcomes of the games. Even if they don’t win, they’re making their opponents work.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year has been making significant contributions to the franchises’ defensive end. Currently, she is the team’s leader in terms of block shots with her current tally in 7 games reaching 19. Keeping that in mind, the CBS Sports host and analyst went on and made a bold prediction. She further added, “She’s my way too early prediction for Rookie Of The Year. I know it’s a little early, but she’s up there for me.”

The prediction may seem valid in the eyes of basketball followers given the fact that Brink was just behind Caitlin Clark in this week’s WNBA Rookie Rankings.

Where does Cameron Brink stand among all rookies at the moment?

Just like the 2024 edition of the drafts, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink occupy the pole positions in the week’s Rookie Rankings. The 2024 Lisa Leslie Award winner garnered figures of 9.1 PPG, 2.7 BPG, and 5.4 RPG. Her ability to block shots has resulted in the best WNBA stats in this category.

Despite the loss against Dallas, Brink produced her best WNBA performance by ending the night with 21 points (7-12 FG), 3 three-pointers and recorded 2 rebounds, 3 assists, & 3 blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Only time will tell whether or not Cameron Brink will be awarded the Rookie Of The Year honor. Anyhow, the kind of numbers she’s pulling surely makes her a deserving candidate on the list. The fans will hope that her individual brilliance plays a factor in the Sparks’ overall success by the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned for more such updates, and to follow what Shaq’s ex-agent, Leonard Armato had to say about the marketing genius, watch this video.