The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued a state of emergency and an evacuation order for properties on the north side of Cameron Lake due to a new wildfire.

The evacuation order, which took effect just before 11 a.m., covers the north side of the lake, including Chalet Road and Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park.

The Wesley Ridge fire was discovered just before midnight on Wednesday and is currently 20 hectares in size.

Fortunately for the communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, the fire is burning on the opposite side of the lake from Highway 4.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kimberly Kelly said the fire was showing Rank 2 and Rank 3 behaviour, meaning “a low, vigorous ground-surface fire with open flame visible.”

The wildfire service has 40 personnel on the ground, backed by helicopters, and has requested air tankers.