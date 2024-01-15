Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Our teams are tunnelled, and here they come!

I was looking for fan photos but this is even better. Football, man – what a creation. Boys in Yaounde, Cameroon, play football. Cameroon is often referred to as ‘Africa in miniature’ for its geological and cultural diversity. Natural features include beaches, deserts, mountains, rainforests, and savannas. Photograph: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

“As Ric Ocasek sang,” writes Joe Pearson, “You’re all I’ve got tonight. I am not going to sign up for another subscription to watch football (since I’ve already got THREE), so your MBM is my only access to Afcon action. No pressure!” It’s a funny thing, isn’t it – monopolies are generally considered to be bad for the consumer, but when it comes to televised sport, they’re great, so of course we’re dneied them. Might, though, be worth checking whether you can stream the game – you can in the UK as far as I know.

Email! “You’d think that with Guirassy out injured, “ says Kári Tulinius, “Guinea shouldn’t be able to stand up to Cameroon, though that might be me talking with my Stuttgart fan hat on, as VfB are a different proposition without him. That they’re missing two defensive midfielders in Touré and Diawara also doesn’t bode well.” Ah, I’m glad you’ve messaged on this point. I’ve not seen Giurassy over 90, but I guess I’m suspicious of his sudden late-20s explosion. Is he serious, or just a decent player enjoying a streak?

In all the palaver I didn’t properly pay attention to Onana’s shoes, also worth a look-in. Maybe he was wearing them for Manchester United’s Champions League games – it’d certainly explain a few things.

André Onana, meanwhile, is in the ground but not playing following an unscheduled flight detour – inclement weather meant he landed in Abidjan not Yamoussoukro. More importantly, though, into what shop can one go and request an outfit that looks exactly like Accra’s Sky Bar? 🚨 | André Onana is currently stranded 150 miles from Cameroon’s AFCON fixture against Guinea, which kicks off at 17:00 GMT today. [Sports Vibes] pic.twitter.com/Az3YqyAoL4 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) January 15, 2024 Photograph: Internet Updated at 11.45 EST

Big misses for both sides: Cameroon are without Vincent Aboubakar, while Guinea have no Serhou Guirassy following his warm-up match injury against Nigeria.

Preamble Let’s have some teams Cameroon (4-3-3-): Ondoa; Castelletto, Wooh, Moukoudi, Yongwa; Ntcham, Kemen, Anguissa; Magri, Toko Ekambi, N’Koudou. Subs: Ngamaleu, Tolo, Njié, Ateba, Tchamedeu, Gonzalez, Epassy, Neyou, Moumbagna, Elliott, Ngapandouetnbu, Tchato. Guinea (4-2-3-1): Koné; Conte A, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Sylla S; Moriba, Konaté; Guilavogui, Camara A, Kamano; Bayo. Subs: Keita, Sylla I, Sow, Keita, Diakité, Camara MA, Cissé K, Cissé S, Camara M, Kanté, Conte F.

Senegal, the defending champions, have beaten the 10 men of the Gambia 3-0, so currently top the group.