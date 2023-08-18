Members of the Southern California boxing community knew something was up after seeing mysterious social media posts on the former Thompson Boxing accounts.

They were elated to learn on Thursday, August 17 about the arrival of a new boxing promoter to fill in the gap left by the closure of Thompson Boxing after its final “Path to Glory” card on July 21, 2023.

Camponovo Sports, led by former Thompson Boxing general manager and matchmaker Alex Camponovo, announced the launch of a new boxing series titled “New Blood.”

The series will debut with its first event on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California (formerly known as Thunder Studios, site of this week’s Team Combat League finals).

Thompson Boxing Promotions, founded by the late Ken Thompson, made the difficult decision to conclude its operations after 23 years following Thompson’s death in April.

Thompson Boxing was beloved for its commitment to developing talent at the club level in California. It counts Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley Jr, former world champion Danny Roman, and title challenger Josesito Lopez among its alumni.

At the time, Camponovo expressed his gratitude to the fans and fighters. “We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans, who have been the driving force behind Thompson Boxing’s success over the years. Their unwavering support and passion for the sport have been truly inspiring.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the fighters we have had the privilege to represent. It has been an honor to work with such exceptional talent for the past 23 years.”

Quality Club Fights Showcase Emerging Boxing Talent

Camponovo Boxing’s inaugural event will showcase rising talent looking to become the next superstar in boxing. The September 9 card will air live on FOX Deportes. In addition, the series will air tape-delayed on Estrella TV and beIN SPORTS, reaching a combined total of 98-million homes in the United States.

The eight-round main event will feature featherweight Rigoberto Hermosillo of Los Angeles (13-4-1, 9 KOs) and Alexis De Luna of Bakersfield (10-1, 5 KOs).

Undefeated super lightweight Emiliano Moreno of Long Beach (6-0, 4 KOs) will square off against Levy Garcia Benitez of Guadalajara, Mexico (3-0-1, 2 KOs) in the co-main event.

“We are excited to unveil the restart of ‘New Blood,’ a series that for over two decades aligned perfectly with our commitment to promoting and nurturing emerging talents in the boxing world,” said Camponovo, Founder and CEO of Camponovo Sports.

“We built something special during our time with Thompson Boxing that was equally beneficial for both boxers and fans,” added Camponovo. “Using that tremendous track record and thanks to our new partnership with Infinite Reality Studios, we will be able to create a dynamic atmosphere that will resonate with everyone involved.

“Thanks to our success in the past, we now look into the future by creating a media distribution strategy that will give our fighters tremendous exposure.”

Doors open at 4:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm PT. Televised fights start at 7:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $60 – $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase by calling 800-283-8699 or online at www.cbnpromotions.com.

Additional Undercard Bouts on September 9

Middleweight Nelson Oliva of Los Angeles (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. an Selim Martinez of Matamoros, Mexico (6-6, 2 KOs), six rounds.

Welterweight Kevin Salgado of Murrieta (3-1, 1 KO) vs. Roberto Patron of Turlock, California (2-0, 1 KO), four rounds.

Welterweight Juan Sanchez of Buena Park, California (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Osvaldo Negrete of Matamoros, Mexico (6-5-1, 1 KO), six rounds.

Lightweight Tayden Beltran of Huntington Beach, California (6-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Francisco Duque of Guadalupe, Mexico (2-2, 1 KO), six rounds.

