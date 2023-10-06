Cam’ron has provided some additional details regarding Method Man’s recent revelation that Big L used to sell him angel dust back in the day.

The Dipset rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (October 5) to let his followers know that he too, was, used to deal narcotics to celebrities in the 1990s prior to achieving fame himself.

“Yo @methodmanofficial I served u a couple times (Pause),” he wrote. “I just wasn’t famous yet. [shushing face emojis]. Listen to slide 2.”

His second slide was a snippet of him speaking about his past dealings on his 2019 track, “Toast 2 Me,” from his mixtape Purple Haze 2.

“I ain’t do football, in the streets I was quarterback/ Freekey Zekey Deion Sanders, see, he was my cornerback/ But I’m off of that (off of that), I’m from a dust block where some of Wu-Tang used to come and place they orders at,” he rapped on the song.

Cam’s post also included a video of a man from Harlem claiming that the name Dipset derives from drug slang.

“You know what Dipset means?” he asks two other men in the clip. “Dipset is this: a pack of Newports and a bottle of angel dust is a Dipset.”

Method Man shared his angel dust story in his latest Drink Champs interview. The Wu-Tang Clan legend was put on the spot and asked to choose between The Notorious B.I.G. or Big L, but he instead caught everyone off guard with his anecdote.

“Check this, right: Big L used to sell me my wet,” he said to a visibly confused N.O.R.E. “Big L used to sell me [angel] dust, n-gga.”

“By the way, I’m not gonna lie to you, I think that’s the first time I’ve ever been shocked like that on Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. admitted, which Method Man found amusing.

After the dust settled on his surprising confession (no pun intended), Meth answered the initial question by saying: “With that being said, both.”

