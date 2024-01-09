Cam’ron didn’t have to deal with the troubles of perfecting the parallel park or three-point turn as he claims to have bought his first driver’s license.

During an episode of It Is What It Is last week, Cam and Ma$e were debating race and if he checked off African-American on his driver’s license but then the Dipset rapper admitted he never actually had to do any paperwork since he never took the actual test.

“I don’t know, I bought my first license. I never even took the test. I cheated on that shit too,” he explained. “I had it for 20-something years. N-ggas from Polo Grounds were selling licenses. I bought my license from a n-gga in Polo Grounds in ’97.

“I cheated my way through a bunch of shit. My license official. You paid n-ggas $600 they did all the shit for you. You didn’t have to take the test.”

Cam continued: “They came back with the paperwork that you passed the test so you take the paperwork and you go take your picture at the DMV.”

Watch the clip below starting at the 38-minute mark:

Cam’ron went on to admit he also cheated his way to getting his G.E.D. diploma along with other things in life to beat the system.

“I ain’t got no problem saying I got my G.E.D., cheated on that shit too,” he said. “Bought my license and I stand here before you today a great human being, man. A humanitarian, philanthropist, a mogul, a tycoon — the list goes on and on all from beating the system.”

Elsewhere in the same episode, Cam explained why he prefers to think of himself as a “Black American” as opposed to an “African American.”

“I’d rather fill in ‘Black’ than ‘African American’ [on I.D. forms] because Africans don’t even fuck with us,” he began.

“[When] you go over there [to Africa], they call us ‘yankees.’ They fuck with us, but we’re not from the Motherland. We’re from America. So I’d rather say I’m a Black American.”

He used the Olympics as an example to amplify his point.

“When we go to the Olympics, as a country, and somebody Black is fighting from the United States, you don’t say ‘African American.’ You say ‘American.’ You don’t even put a color on it. It’s an American fighter… You’re known in the Olympics as an American. It doesn’t matter what color you are…”

He continued: “The point is, they don’t categorize it when it’s world competition, but when it’s other shit, it needs to be categorized. So I consider myself a Black American. I don’t consider myself an African American.”