Cam’ron has made fun of Just Blaze while revisiting the story behind his 2002 hit “Oh Boy,” which apparently left JAY-Z “mad.”

During a recent episode of his and Ma$e‘s sports talk show It Is What It Is, the Dipset rapper explained that he “stole” the beat from Just after it went unused by the entire Roc-A-Fella Records roster for months.

The move apparently didn’t go down well with either Just Blaze or JAY-Z, though. While relaying the latter’s grievances, Cam did a not-so-flattering impersonation of the producer, calling him an “Ivy League” brother.

He also compared his and Just’s relationship (and personalities) to Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, who had a strained relationship during their time as teammates on the Seattle Seahawks.

“Just Blaze is not a n-gga n-gga. He’s a Black man and he’ll say, ‘N-gga,’” Cam’ron began. “The ‘Oh Boy’ beat is sitting in the fucking studio for two months. Nobody uses it. Juelz convinced me to steal the song. We do the fucking song, whatever.

“After we put it out, he comes up to me and he’s like, ‘You, know, um, Cam, we’re gonna absolutely get killed on the publishing. We didn’t clear the sample before we put it out, and we’re gonna lose bad.’”

He continued: “I’m like, ‘Aiight, whatever, man! Shit’s been sitting there for two months.’ ‘And by the way, Jay was mad at me behind that because he didn’t understand why I gave you that beat and I didn’t give him the beat.’

“So I say, ‘Yo Just, fuck it, it’s a hit. Sometimes you gotta give up the publishing.’ JAY-Z gave up 100 percent of the publishing for ‘Hard Knock Life’ which made him who he is today.

“‘I get that, Cam, but if we would have done things correctly, we could have quadrupled what we were gonna make,’” he added, mimicking Just Blaze.

Cam’ron claimed he then asked Just if he wanted to be a “hit producer,” to which he allegedly told him: “Not actually. My dream is Wall Street and to have restaurants.”

The Harlem native capped off his story by taking credit for boosting Just Blaze’s profile, claiming he shouted him out on wax long before JAY-Z namedropped “Just Blaze and The Blazettes” on The Blueprint 2.

The backstory behind “Oh Boy” runs deeper still. During an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game last year, Cam’ron spoke about how JAY-Z recorded a verse for the song, but he erased it out of spite.

“Listen, so Hov did a remix for ‘Oh Boy,’ and I erased it,” he said. “Looking back on it, I should’ve [kept it] ’cause shit, I could’ve got some money. He erased my verse. I did a song for Peedi Crakk, and he erased my verse and threw it out, so I was like I’ma erase his verse.”

related news Cam’ron Says JAY-Z ‘Absolutely’ Did Not Kill Him On ‘Welcome To New York City’ August 22, 2022

He added: “I’m very, very petty man […] I don’t ever want to hear it again. We ain’t gone find it nowhere. Erase it — that was just my mentality at the time.”

Cam’ron’s history with JAY-Z goes back to 2001 when Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash signed him to the label. He released two critically acclaimed albums, Come Home with Me and Purple Haze, while also formally introducing his Harlem collective, The Diplomats (Juelz Santana, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey).

The Dipset leader would leave Roc-A-Fella in 2005 following tension with JAY-Z that led to a full-blown rap beef between the two. The feud would last until they appeared on stage together during Hov’s B-Sides show at NYC’s Webster Hall in 2019.