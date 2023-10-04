Cam’ron has defended his use of explicit language around hisIt Is What It Is co-host, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Cam noticed some fans flooding his comment section getting at him recently about cursing and using derogatory terms around Stat Baby since she’s a woman, but the Dipset rapper set the record straight and put those hating on him on blast.

“Stat like our little sister. You know you gon’ curse around your little sister,” he said. “You gon’ teach her game, how n-ggas do foul shit. Don’t do this, don’t do that. That’s like our little sister. Some n-gga put in the comments like, ‘Cam keep saying bitch around this young African queen, the Nefertiti of our culture.

“I told the n-gga in the comments, ‘Oh what you tryna kick knowledge, n-gga?’ Get me ya Daytons and I’ll take a double cheeseburger. Fuck out of here with that. This our little sister. We gon talk how we talk. We gon’ teach her to not be around sucka n-ggas.”

Cam’ron continued: “You the n-ggas we need to look out for. That’s your gaffle to try to get with her. No, my n-gga. I’ma tell her to look out for you before a street n-gga because y’all n-ggas are the most dangerous.

Killa then laid out a few professions that women need to avoid when dealing with men since he feels they’re all “perverts.”

“Photographers, gym trainers and n-ggas who give massages for a living is perverts. And this is the type of shit y’all n-ggas do to get pussy,” he added.

Killer Mike and plenty of fans took heed of Cam’s comments and agreed with his sentiments.

“Dudes who make relationship advice content are shady too,” one person wrote while another chimed in. “My dog preaching though. Grand rising n-ggas will be at your shorty head like tyrese texting envy wife. Shit wild dangerous. Peligro b. Proceed with caution around them namaste n-ggas.”

Cam’ron, Ma$e and Stat Baby returned with a brand new episode of It Is What It Is on Wednesday (October 4) which finds the trio dishing on Jimmy Butler’s new emo look ahead of the NBA season.

Watch it below.