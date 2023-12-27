Cam’ron has revealed that the dominance of Master P‘s No Limit Records played a pivotal role in Dipset‘s formation despite being hundreds of miles away from Harlem.

On Thursday (December 21), Killa made an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke. During the chat, he recalled the manner in which the New Orleans soldiers would move in their heyday and how it served a blueprint for Dipset.

“I used to observe these arguments, like, ‘N-ggas is really going crazy about n-ggas who’s in the same clique,’” Cam said of the No Limit hysteria invading New York City back in the day. “So I kinda took all that format to try to make the Diplomat brand.”

He continued: “N-ggas used to have No Limit fights on my block. N-ggas was in New York wearing camouflage. Master P had n-ggas going crazy. Mr. Serv-on, Mystikal, it got down with them n-ggas. Shaq was in the video. They talking about P got $400 million. N-ggas is going around buying fake tank chains. All type of shit. Master P had that shit in a frenzy.”

Watch Cam give the 53-year-old boss his props below:

Fans made sure to salute Master P and his accomplishments in the comment section as well, with one person writing: “The first independently black owned record company and the first artist to create his own movie. P is a legend.”

Another user added: “Shit was amazing No Limit marketing back then was one of a kind. P don’t get enough flowers.”

Dipset would end up connecting with Master P in 2002 as the crew remade the latter’s 1996 classic, “Bout It, Bout It.” The record executive even made a trip from the Big Easy to Harlem for the video shoot to make the crossover official.