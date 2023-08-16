Cam’ron and Ghostface Killah have shared a comical moment when the Dipset rapper walked around New York City looking for the Wu-Tang Clan member.

While backstage at Yankee Stadium’s Hip Hop 50 concert on Friday (August 11), Cam saw Ghostface and showed major love to him while they reminisced about the classic moment — which was caught on video.

“I seen that shit!” Ghostface Killah said as both men were all smiles.

“A couple n-ggas was like, Cam don’t go in there, I said I’m going in,” the It Is What It Is co-host recalled about the moment. “I wanted to see where Ghost lived at!”

Ghost then asked Cam what time did his roaming take place, to which he responded with: “Three in the morning.”

Check out the video below:

Back in 2011, Cam’ron walked through the streets of Staten Island looking for Ghostface Killah just to show him kudos and respect. In the footage, Cam could be seen interviewing a plethora of people who lived in the area. The video itself was captured during the early days of social media.

Cam’ron previously showed Ghostface Killah love during an interview with 88rising back in 2016.

“[He’s] one of my favorites, Top 5,” he said. “To me, it’s no filter with Ghostface, he’s not faking what he’s saying to me. Like, I believe everything he says. Don’t get me wrong, it be extra [inaudible] — you can’t put everything on wax, but when he does an interview or when he talks, I believe what he’s saying.”

He continued: “I really don’t thinks it’s no filter on anything he does. I believe it’s real pure.”

Meanwhile, Killa Cam recently had to prove that even though he’s in the sports world, he hasn’t lost his touch on the microphone.

At the end of July, Cam’ron took to Instagram to upload a throwback freestyle he spit while chilling in his hometown of Harlem as a reminder that when it comes to rapping, he can still “do this shit in [his] sleep.”

“Let’s face this, I’m tasteless/ Let me tell you about my day, nothing crazy, just the basics/ I go to a bitch job, tell her to leave, come with me/ She said, ‘Why Cam?’/ I said, ‘Honey, you just a waitress’/ Outside this restaurant, I got a two-seater spaceship/ 200 thou, five hours, me in six different places,” he raps a cappella in the video.

He continued: “If I don’t go personally, I send my cars to the cookout/ Ms. Barbara, 80 years old on the stoop, still my lookout/ Her son Ronny my shooter, call him, ya lights get put out/ My n-ggas get booked, I go to bookings and from bookings we book out.”

In his caption, Cam’ron told fans that although the football season is about to heat up, Hip Hop is the proverbial sport he still loves more than anything.

“Football season coming soon, so im bout to be a full time analyst, but don’t ever forget!! I do this shit in my sleep,” he wrote previously. “But these projects (grant projects Harlem) and projects and urban hoods around the world this who I’m reporting sports for. A voice they understand n-ggas.”