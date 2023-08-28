Cam’ron has had enough of the “slick” comments on his Instagram feed and he’s taking action by making full use of the block button.

Killa Cam when on a blocking spree on Instagram this past weekend and he wasn’t sparing any prisoners as he had plenty of time while getting ready to catch a flight.

“My Sunday mornings.. Blocking everyone who ‘liked’ a slick comment about me. Then I block the person who made the comment last,” he wrote. “I’m at 11,876 people so far. And I have a flight to catch. So I’ll have more time. I’ll probably tap out at about 27k today.”

Footage showed Cam wasn’t only blocking those making the comments, but the Dipset rapper even went a step further and blocked those who liked those “slick” comments.

“And I’m on photos from 3yrs ago.. Nx Sunday I’ll go to 4yrs ago. Lol #pettyMurphy Aquarius vibes,” he continued in his caption.

Fabolous, Wallo, Smoke DZA, Freekey Zekey, Jae Millz and more flooded Cam’ron’s comment section in approval of his petty ways.

“There is absolutely nothing better to do on a flight than spin the BLOCK,” Fab wrote, while DZA added: “Aquarius shit- i got one of these too lmao laundry list of block stars.”

Cam’ron is riding high after his and Ma$e’sIt Is What It Is sports debate show inked an eight-figure deal with Underdog Fantasy last week.

The show’s partnership with Underdog will begin in September, just in time for football season, and last for a total of 18 months.

However, fans will still be able to find the talk show on the Come and Talk 2 Me YouTube page.

“Thank you Nick [Nicholas Green of Underdog Fantasy],” Cam said in a statement. “We appreciate you seeing the true value of It is What it Is.”

He added on Instagram of the deal: “Yo @rsvpmase now we even. It’s ya go again. Pause lol. All jokes aside thank you for everything.

“Now let’s go kĩll these n-ggas! @itiswhatitis_talk BIG HARLEM!! THE BIGEST!!! PAWS And thank you @underdogfantasy.”