Cam’ron and Ma$e have left fans yearning for a Bad Boy-esque movie from the Harlem duo after they showcased their comedic chemistry in a trailer for their upcoming music video “Only Money.”

Killa Cam posted the promo clip on Instagram on Wednesday (August 2), and it features himself and Murda Ma$e in an armored truck with the lights flashing.

The Harlem World hitmaker is behind the wheel of the security vehicle, dressed in armor gear (reminiscent of the classic comedy series Reno 911) while Cam’ron looks on and shakes his head in disgust.

Cam struggles with his train of thought before finally getting his intended message out for his It Is What It Is co-host.

“I think you taking this ‘get our own money shit’ a little bit too far,” Cam says. “Like, we gonna pick up our own money? We got people who can do this at this point.”

“Yeah and I’m tryna get this money,” Ma$e fires back. “I gotta count this. You going out doing whatever you doing. Somebody gotta take this serious. I’m taking this serious. Last time I let you take the money, you see where that got us, right?”

“You running around with a bulletproof vest, two 9 millimeters, and you going to pick up your own money at 4:30 in the morning, yo!” Cam retorts.

The banter continues as Ma$e says calmly: “This is real money, yo. This is real money. This ain’t play-play money. This ain’t rap money. Nobody’s gon’ make sure it’s safe. You want to party? Somebody gotta do it.”

He continues: “I’m making sure it gets done this time. You don’t get it. Go out! I’ma count — one for you, two for me. Go ‘head and count. Go ‘head and have your fun. One for you, two for me. One for you, two for me. We ain’t gon’ do no recount. You want me to count like that, or you want to go out and party?”

The trailer then cuts to Cam’ron rapping while catching a little person off of a stripper pole. “I’m just who all the ladies like/ Photoshoot with Tom Brady wife,” he raps over the hard-hitting production.

In the caption of his post, the Dipset rapper revealed that the full video for “Only Money” will be released this Friday (August 4).

“N-gga @rsvpmase came and picked me up in a armored trucked that said ‘Betha Brinks’ talking bout we gotta go on a money run at 2am [confused face emoji],” he wrote.

“Then when I told him he’s cray. He said I party too much [shoulder shrug emoji]. Oh well [crying laughing emojis] Only money video this Friday on episode 30 of @itiswhatitis_talk #IIWII Ep. Sept 1.. @ablazejacksonsr on da beat.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to urge the two rappers to shoot a buddy film together after witnessing the hysterical chemistry between them in the trailer.

“Y’all need to find a movie starring both of y’all Friday style Mase and cam this is the proper after rap life @mr_camron,” one person said, while another commented: “Bruh a @rsvpmase and @mr_camron Buddy action comedy would be hilarious.”

An additional person replied: “It’s crazy how for damn near 20 years we missed this natural chemistry over youthful pride. But God’s timing. Glad we get to see it now.”