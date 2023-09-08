Cam’ron is beloved by many in the music industry, but that isn’t the case with the son of former Harlem drug kingpin Alpo Martinez.

During an interview with No Jumper, Popperazzi Po — who is also a rapper — recalled his first time meeting the Dipset legend, who famously played a character based on his father in the 2002 movie Paid in Full.

Their interaction didn’t leave him with a good taste in his mouth, though, as Cam apparently threw shade at him with a “slick” comment.

“I met Cam,” he began. “N-ggas damn near used to call me Cam when I was in juvenile. I used to look like Cam. But when I met him, I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I never met him.’

“I feel like he just made fun of everybody. I don’t know if that was their way of playing, and because I’m not apart of that circle, I didn’t understand what was going on. But it might’ve been that cause you gotta think about it, I’m not apart of they circle.

He continued: “When I see y’all playing, I don’t know to what degree y’all playing. I just seen how he treated people around him and was like, ‘Damn, why he gotta be like that?’

“And he said some slick shit too, like, ‘N-ggas think because they pops is somebody I gotta respect them.’ He said some shit like that, so I felt it was an indirect shot at me.”

Paid in Full, produced by JAY-Z and Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Films, was based on Harlem drug lords Rich Porter, Alpo Martinez and Azie “AZ” Faison’s time running the streets of New York City in the 1980s.

Martinez was released from prison in 2015 after serving time in connection with 14 murder counts and striking a deal in which he reportedly snitched on former associates. He then spent time in the federal witness protection program, living in Maine but returned to Harlem.

It was in his hometown that he met his grizzly demise as he was shot and killed in October 2021 while driving around in a Dodge Ram truck. The assailant shot him five times in the chest through the car window and caused him to crash into parked cars for another four blocks.

As for Cam’ron, he was recently seen alongside NBA star Damian Lillard recreating a classic scene from Paid in Full for the NBA star’s upcoming music video of the same name.

In a photo shared on social media by director No Talents, both men could be seen sat at a table eating Chinese food alongside California artist Yxung Rell.

The trio were paying homage to the Paid in Full scene where Cam (Rico), Mekhi Phifer (Mitch) and Wood Harris (Ace) eat dinner, and Rico bets Ace and Rico that they can’t “make the shot” while throwing their waste into a trash can like a basketball.