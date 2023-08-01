Cam’ron has let fans know that even though his It Is What It Is sports talk show with Ma$e is setting the culture ablaze, he hasn’t lost his touch on the microphone.

On Monday (July 31), Killa Cam took to Instagram and uploaded a throwback freestyle that he spit while chilling in his hometown of Harlem as a reminder that when it comes to rapping, he can still “do this shit in [his] sleep.”

“Let’s face this, I’m tasteless/ Let me tell you about my day, nothing crazy, just the basics/ I go to a bitch job, tell her to leave, come with me/ She said, ‘Why Cam?’/ I said, ‘Honey, you just a waitress’/ Outside this restaurant, I got a two-seater spaceship/ 200 thou, five hours, me in six different places,” he rapped a cappella.

He continued by spitting: “If I don’t go personally, I send my cars to the cookout/ Ms. Barbara, 80 years old on the stoop, still my lookout/ Her son Ronny my shooter, call him, ya lights get put out/ My n-ggas get booked, I go to bookings and from bookings we book out.”

In his caption, Cam’ron told fans that although the football season is about to heat up, Hip Hop is the proverbial sport he still loves more than anything.

“Football season coming soon, so im bout to be a full time analyst, but don’t ever forget!! I do this shit in my sleep,” he wrote. “But these projects (grant projects Harlem) and projects and urban hoods around the world this who I’m reporting sports for. A voice they understand n-ggas.”

Cam’ron and Ma$e’s It Is What It Is has been a breakout success since launching at the top of this year — so much so that the show appears to be influencing the major players in the sports analyst field.

During a recent episode, the Harlem duo accused ESPN of jacking their swag after the network launched a “cap” segment as part of some of its debate shows.

“That’s crazy,” Ma$e said in disgust. “We need to jack them back — pause. Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins, they be like, ‘So is this cap or not.’ When the fuck did y’all start writing about what’s cap?

“Secondly, I don’t think Malika might know what cap was until somebody said, ‘We’re gonna do a cap segment.’ For ESPN to throw a cap segment in there, we just did the cap hats and all types of shit. Now they got a cap segment.”

Fans appeared to agree with Cam and Ma$e, with one commenting on their Instagram page: “Don’t trust Malika and ESPN scrambling right now.”

It’s probably safe to say that ESPN won’t be acquiring the pair’s show as they’ve targeted the network — which has laid off a handful of analysts, personalities and show anchors in recent weeks — on several occasions.