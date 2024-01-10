Cam’ron set the internet ablaze last week with a freestyle over D’Angelo‘s “Cruisin’” — and now he’s brought the track to streaming services.

Proving he’s still got it, Killa Cam dropped sublime storytelling bars over the Brown Sugar instrumental to kickstart season three of his and Ma$e‘s hit sports talk show It Is What It Is.

In the smooth, three-and-a-half-minute minute freestyle, the Dipset rapper namedropped JAY-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep and others while reflecting on his Harlem upbringing, drug dealing past and recent success in sports media.

“I did a lot of things to stay away from poverty/ Rolled Mobb Deep, causing Havoc made me a Prodigy,” he rapped in one slick bar.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive responses from fans and peers alike — including Twista, Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Tobe Nwigwe, the latter of whom called it “majestic” — Cam released the freestyle as a stand-alone song on Spotify and Apple Music on Wednesday (January 10).

Stream “IIWII Season 3 Freestyle” below.

This is far from the first time that Cam’ron has blessed fans with some bars while on the It Is What It Is set.

After hearing J. Cole name-drop him and Ma$e on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe,” Cam sprung into action to spit over the same beat in October.

It Is What It Is might be a sports talk show, but the unpredictable nature of Killa Cam and Murda Mase often takes things in a million different directions.

For example, last week Cam’ron revealed that he bought his driver’s license and never had to actually take the real road test.

“I bought my first license. I never even took the test. I cheated on that shit too,” he admitted. “I had it for 20-something years. N-ggas from Polo Grounds were selling licenses. I bought my license from a n-gga in Polo Grounds in ’97.

“I cheated my way through a bunch of shit. My license official. You paid n-ggas $600 they did all the shit for you. You didn’t have to take the test.”

He continued: “They came back with the paperwork that you passed the test so you take the paperwork and you go take your picture at the DMV.”