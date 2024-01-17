Cam’ron has attempted to shut down reports of him taking shots at Melyssa Ford through a custom-made clothing item, which he claims featured an entirely different person’s face.

Last week, Nelly and Jermaine Dupri made an appearance on It Is What It Is. During their time in the studio together, the So So Def boss shared a social media clip in which the Dipset MC could be seen wearing a pair of jeans with a woman’s face printed on the crotch area. Given his public fallout with the former video vixen, many assumed it was her image, especially since she had previously posted an identical picture on her own Instagram.

Contrarily, the Harlem native took to Instagram on Sunday (January 14) to deny everything, writing: “I’ve been seeing a lot of blogs. Yall have the wrong idea. The person on my pants is not who y’all think it is. This lady’s name is carol. [shrug emoji, sssh emoji].”

Check out the Instagram post with clearer shots of the 47-year-old’s pants:

The aforementioned back-and-forth began when Cam told a story about him and Ma$e taking a particularly wild trip to a brothel back in the ’90s, which Ford took issue with during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast last month.

“Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that whorehouse?” she asked, to which the Slaughterhouse MC responded: “I don’t know what you’re doing, but it’s disgusting what you’re doing.”

This was tame in comparison to the NYC rapper’s reaction, who fired back by threatening to have her deported back to her native country of Canada by saying: “Tread lightly. Be careful ’cause I’ll tell you one thing: I know a lot of people at ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. I’ll have you escorted back up across the border.”

Ford subsequently issued Cam’ron an apology, though he still wasn’t having it.

“First of all, I only like older bitches. Second of all, it was 1992 — we were underage! I just turned muthafucking 16,” he clarified. “You can’t just say shit like that and two days later be like, ‘Oh, my bad. I wasn’t thinking.’ You damn right you wasn’t thinking! Why say that in the beginning? You not even from here! You not even from this country!

“I could’ve went straight to Ice-T fucked you in the bathroom for $2,000 when you was doing waitressing. I didn’t even go there! You used to fuck in the bathroom at the Kit Kat Club or one of them old-ass clubs. Stop, you a video vixen!”

He added: “I was gonna leave it alone, but then she said sorry. But the sorry wasn’t even genuine — that shit was fake.

“I don’t even know who convinced her to do this shit, but whoever did, that was smart because now if I sue n-ggas for defamation of character, I’m a sucker, right?

“Well, I might be a sucker. I don’t know yet, I’m thinking about it — pause.”