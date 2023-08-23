Cam’ron has taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce on how far he and Ma$e have came with their It Is What It Is sports debate show.

On Tuesday (August 22), the Dipset member took to his Instagram Stories and uploaded a video of himself handing over bundles of money to a cashier to pay for equipment he needed to make the series a reality.

“Jan 22 2023 buying some of the equipment for @itiswhatitis_talk,” Cam’ron captioned the clip. “It was just an idea, but I believed.”

In a follow-up video, the cashier can be seen counting out the stacks of cash to make sure it’s all there. “@itiswhatitis_talk investment Jan 22 2023 I believed in myself,” Cam wrote.

Camron cashed out investments for his podcast 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XOf71H7FJd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 23, 2023

Cam’ron’s posts come shortly after he and Ma$e signed a lucrative, eight-figure deal to bring their hit talk show to a new home.

The pair of Harlem rap dignitaries announced on Monday (August 21) that they had reached an agreement with sports betting platform Underdog Fantasy.

The partnership will begin in September, just in time for football season, and last for a total of 18 months. Fans will still be able to watch talk show on its current platform, the Come and Talk 2 Me YouTube page.

“Thank you Nick [Nicholas Green of Underdog Fantasy],” Cam said in a statement. “We appreciate you seeing the true value of It is What it Is.”

He added on Instagram of the deal: “Yo @rsvpmase now we even. It’s ya go again. Pause lol. All jokes aside thank you for everything. Now let’s go kĩll these n-ggas! @itiswhatitis_talk BIG HARLEM!! THE BIGEST!!! PAWS And thank you @underdogfantasy.”

Cam referencing how he and Ma$e are “even now” dates back to the Dipset rapper’s entry into the music game as Ma$e introduced him to Biggie in the ’90s which led to Killa inking a deal with Untertainment and Epic Records.

Underdog Fantasy is no stranger to embracing controversy as they previously partnered with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas for his bold Gil’s Arena podcast.