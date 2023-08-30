New York, NY –

Cam’ron has shown his appreciation to Nas for giving him a platform at his recent Hip Hop 50 event despite their complicated history.

The Dipset rapper was a part of Mass Appeal’s epic Hip Hop 50 Live concert at New York City’s Yankee Stadium on August 11 to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary.

The star-studded show also featured performances from the likes of Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Ice Cube, Common and T.I., as well as Nas himself.

Following the event, Killa Cam took to Instagram to show love to the Queensbridge rap legend for putting their past feud to the side and including him on the lineup.

“I wanna give a quick shoutout to that n-gga Nas real quick,” he said in a video posted on Tuesday (August 29). “Queensbridge Nas, yes, Escobar. A lot of people may not know, or if you do know, that was his event, him and his company’s event, Mass Appeal, at Yankee Stadium the other day.

“For them to invite me and make me a part of the Hip Hop 50 shit that they put together, knowing the history we had in the past, that was really big of him to respect what I got going on as my contribution to Hip Hop the last 25 years I’ve been doing it.”

He continued: “The past we had, whether it was beef or not beef or just music, whatever it is, I appreciate the invite from probably the greatest lyricist in our time, in our era. So I just wanna say I’m thankful for that, thank you Mass Appeal.

“‘Cause Yankees Stadium is nothing to be frowned upon. I did Madison Square Garden 10, 11, 12 times, the Apollo millions of times, Beacon Theatre, whatever venue you wanna name in New York, I’ve been there. But I had never performed at Yankee Stadium, and it was a surreal experience.

“So I just wanna say shoutout to Mass Appeal, shoutout to Nas. Thank you for looking past all the shit we went through in the past. Shoutout to Jungle, all them n-ggas at QB for respecting the artform for one of the best lyricists of our generation, and that’s Escobar. Salute to you, bruh.”

Cam’ron’s video was met with praise from a number of his rap peers, with DJ Premier commenting on the post: “Dope” and Killer Mike writing: “Real Gentlemen and Player shit.”

Cam’ron and Nas’ beef started in 2002 when Escobar called Cam’s Come Home with Me album “wack” during a rant on Power 105.1 following his canceled Hot 97 Summer Jam performance.

“I buy these people’s albums and they not talking about nothing,” he said at the time. “From Cam to everybody. I like Cam, he’s a good lyricist. But the album’s wack.”

During an appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast in 2019, Cam’ron opened up about his decision to fire back with diss tracks, including a vicious freestyle over Nas’ “Hate Me Now.”

“At that particular era, it was like, ‘Look, this is Nas. We can’t just do one song because he could come back with another song and kind of kill everything,” he said. “So let’s just bombard the situation. That was the only way we felt that we could handle it because Nas was such a legend at that particular time.”

In the same conversation, Cam’ron admitted he regretted beefing with Nas.

“I mean, at that particular time, I probably didn’t [think I crossed the line],” he said. “There’s some things that I found out about afterward that I probably wouldn’t have said if I knew.

“Do I regret it? Yeah, because I didn’t want to go that far. But, at that particular time in my mindset, and the n-ggas I was running around with, they didn’t give a fuck.”