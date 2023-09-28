Cam’ron and Snoop Dogg have congratulated Damian Lillard following his blockbuster trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard’s shock move to the Bucks was announced on Wednesday (September 27), bringing an end to his 11-year chapter with the Portland Trail Blazers.

News of the trade was a hot topic, with many rappers and celebrities excited about the prospect of Damian Lillard teaming up with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Shortly after the announcement broke, Cam’ron confirmed the news in an Instagram video in which he claimed to have spoken to Lillard about the trade over text.

“So I just got the text from Damian Lillard myself. It’s true, he’s going to the Milwaukee Bucks,” the Dipset rapper said. “It’s no sources that you have to say that’s been told to you.

“I actually spoke to Dame via text. He’s going to the Milwaukee Bucks. Congratulations, Dame Lillard. Let’s go get that Championship, n-gga.”

Snoop Dogg also reacted to the news by showing his support to Damian Lillard, despite being an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan.

“Dame Lillard to the Bucks? That’s good,” he said. “Going to the East, nephew. Ball out. You got Giannis on your squad now. Ugh! The East just got nasty. Lakers, we know what we gon’ do. But congrats to my nephew, Dame Lillard. Dame Time. Go get yours, nephew.”

He added: “I love it when a baller get his money. Go get to where he tryna get to. Good looking out, NBA. Bucks. I like bucks. Big bucks. No whammies.”

Snoop previously collaborated with Lillard, who raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., on the 2020 song “Kobe,” a tribute to the late Lakers legend.

Damian Lillard’s move to the Milwaukee Bucks is part of a three-team trade that sees the Portland Trail Blazers receiving Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected Milwaukee first-round pick and unprotected Bucks swap rights in 2028 and 2030, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal also sees the Phoenix Suns landing Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Lillard took to X on Wednesday to reveal his excitement about joining the Bucks, while also promising to “truthfully” address Blazers fans in the near future.

“The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully,” he wrote. “Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks.”

Shortly after, Damian Lillard dropped a new Dame D.O.L.L.A. song called “Farewell.” On the track, he reveals his “unconditional” love for Blazers fans and claims that the franchise wanted to move in another direction.

“Amazing what I get in return for this labor/ I continue leaving trails, but won’t be for the Blazers/ To the fans, man I love you, its unconditional/ Reasons for me leaving the city’s nothing typical/ So it’s imperative not to believe the narrative/ Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited,” he raps.

“I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is bidness/ Hope you remember all of the things you got to sit and witness/ In the future man, I hope that we greet with hugs and kisses/ But you should know that they the ones who chose another mission.”

Listen below.