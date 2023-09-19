Cam’ron has enjoyed a lavish lifestyle for over two decades thanks to his success as a rapper and entrepreneur, but that doesn’t mean he still doesn’t get taken aback by life’s finer things.

On Monday (September 18), the Dipset representative was left in disbelief after being gifted a brand new Bentley by his business partner and longtime friend Suga Dugga by surprise.

In a video posted to Instagram, the expensive vehicle could be seen being covertly driven off a trailer in front of Cam’s house. This same friend then went to get the Harlem native, who was in the middle of a phone call and oblivious to what was being delivered.

Although it was a bit of a hard sell, his friend managed to lure to Cam to the front of his house so he could lay his eyes on Suga’s gift — which caught him completely off guard.

“Get the fuck outta here,” the rapper reacted in true New Yorker fashion while approaching the shiny new vehicle.

Cam then called his business partner to confirm if the Bentley was indeed his.

“This shit ain’t stolen is it?” he asked in a semi-serious tone. “Thank you, man. Yo, I really appreciate this shit, man. Now, if I get pulled over and go to jail or some shit, you already know, n-gga.”

Cam’ron also shared a video of the generous surprise on his own Instagram page, along with a message showing his appreciation to Suga Dugga.

“I’ve been so busy doing @itiswhatitis_talk that I haven’t had time to thank the people/Customers that purchase @pinkhorsepower,” he wrote. “2 weeks ago we reached 1 million sales and it’s been a great ride thank you guys so much!!”

He continued: “With that being said my brother @sugadugga_ent said ima get you something. He’s my partner in the biz, and he was overwhelmed of this accomplishment that we achieved. I didn’t know he was gonna get me this. Suge thank you so much.

“All brothers fight but you the only one that never shared our arguments with anyone. went public etc. and I truly appreciate that. Im happy to see the young man you’ve become.

“Now let’s sell 5mill Nx year. Love u bro. And thx @thebosslrsm for executing the surprise. [salute face emoji, praying hands emoji, Black heart emoji].”

This is not the first time that Suga Dugga has surprised Cam’ron with an expensive gift. Back in January 2022, Suga gifted Cam a Diplomats shoe box full of $100 bills that totaled $250,000 as a token of appreciation for putting him in the game.

”This the shit you doin’ these days, man?” Cam replied. “This hot, man. Thank you, man.”