Boulder, CO –

Cam’ron had the time of his life supporting Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado football team in their destruction of Nebraska.

The Dipset rapper pulled up to Boulder for Coach Prime’s home debut on Saturday (September 9) and it was a party from start to finish as the Buffaloes demolished Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers 36-14.

Killa Cam posted plenty of highlights from his trip to Colorado, which included him Swag Surfing on the sideline as well as chopping it up with NFL legends like Michael Irvin and Shannon Sharpe.

Find the posts below:

There was plenty of star power on the sidelines supporting Colorado, as Raekwon and other members of the Wu-Tang Clan and NFL icon Terrell Owens were also in the building.

Cam’ron reflected on his successful trip to Boulder on the latest episode of It Is What It Is on Monday (September 11).

“Shoutout to Coach Prime, he laid the pink carpet out for me. Went down to Boulder, it was crazy. First of all, we on the field, we in the suite, chicken and waffles, steak, champagne — whatever we wanted… Really appreciate that,” he said.

“Then the pre-game speech the n-gga went crazy. I was ready to grab some shoulder pads and a helmet I was ready to go crazy my n-gga. I’m ready to knock a n-gga head off behind this shit, man.”

Cam then went into breaking down the game and he was appalled that Nebraska attempted to warm up on the logo at midfield.

“Nebraska y’all came in there talking funky. Get off the bus and go to the 50-yard line and lamb,” he continued. “Y’all was moving oppy yesterday. So that’s when Shedeur came over and one of the players was acting crazy and he went like this to him, ‘Fuck is wrong with you, n-gga.’

“I was moving crazy out there, I was looking crazy. You see the shirt. Call it what you want to call it. It Is What It Is.”

He imitated flexing his watch like Shedeur Sanders did to Nebraska pre-game, which called for Coach Prime to enter the chat in Cam’s comment section to explain the move.

“That means ‘You Know What Time It Is’ #ShedeurSanders,” Deion wrote.

Next up for Colorado is in-state rival Colorado State next Saturday (September 16) before their toughest test of the season against Oregon.