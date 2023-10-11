Cam’ron has called for Russell Wilson to dump Ciara as the Denver Broncos and their star quarterback are off to a rough 1-4 start to the NFL season.

Killa believes Russ needs to get away from his singer wife if he wants to have any success and get a shot at sniffing another Lombardi Trophy.

“Broncos, look like y’all season is over,” Cam said on an episode of It Is What It Is earlier this week recapping week five in the NFL. “Sean Payton, you tried. Rusell Wilson, get rid of your girl. That’s the only suggestion I got for you. I don’t know what else to do for you.”

Ma$e disagreed: “He can’t get rid of Ciara!”

Cam then fired back that Russ needs to choose which ring he’s trying to chase whether it be another Super Bowl or marriage. “You want to win? It depends on what kinda ring you want. You want the ring for marriage or the Super Bowl ring,” he said.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos fell to 1-4 on the year after a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets. Wilson and coach Sean Payton are yet to mesh and get the offense clicking to the All-Pro level they expected coming into what was supposed to be a rebound season.

On the relationship side, Russ and Ciara are expecting baby No. 3 in 2024. They already have a daughter Sienna, six, and a three-year-old son named Win together. CiCi is also the mother to nine-year-old Future Zhair (Baby Future), who she had with her ex Future.

In the same episode, Cam’ron compared his relationship with Just Blaze to former Seattle Seahawk teammates Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, who had a strained relationship during their time playing together.

Cam brought up how Just and JAY-Z got mad at him for taking the “Oh Boy” beat and turning it into a hit.

“Just Blaze is not a n-gga n-gga. He’s a Black man and he’ll say ‘n-gga,’” Cam’ron began. “The ‘Oh Boy’ beat is sitting in the fucking studio for two months. Nobody uses it. Juelz convinced me to steal the song. We do the fucking song, whatever.

“After we put it out, he comes up to me and he’s like, ‘You, know, um, Cam, we’re gonna absolutely get killed on the publishing. We didn’t clear the sample before we put it out, and we’re gonna lose bad.’”

related news Ma$e ‘Embarrassed’ Cam’ron With Antics At Colorado Vs. USC College Football Game October 3, 2023

He continued: “I’m like, ‘Aiight, whatever, man! Shit’s been sitting there for two months.’ [Just Blaze says], ‘And by the way, Jay was mad at me behind that because he didn’t understand why I gave you that beat and I didn’t give him the beat.’

“So I say, ‘Yo Just, fuck it, it’s a hit. Sometimes you gotta give up the publishing.’ JAY-Z gave up 100 percent of the publishing for ‘Hard Knock Life’ which made him who he is today.

“‘I get that, Cam, but if we would have done things correctly, we could have quadrupled what we were gonna make,’” he added, mimicking Just Blaze.