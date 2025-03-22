Can VW regain its rank?

Volkswagen, once the dominant foreign automaker in China, is struggling to keep pace in the country’s rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) market. In a bid to claw back market share, the German automaker and its joint venture partner FAW Group have announced plans to launch 11 new models tailored for Chinese consumers. The lineup, which includes six EVs, two plug-in hybrids, and two range-extended EVs, marks a major push by Volkswagen to stay relevant in an increasingly tech-driven market.

Losing ground to domestic EV makers

For decades, Volkswagen enjoyed an iron grip on the Chinese market, selling everything from budget-friendly sedans to luxury Audis. However, the rise of homegrown automakers like BYD has disrupted the status quo. Chinese consumers, who once viewed Volkswagen as a symbol of quality and prestige, are now gravitating toward local brands that offer cutting-edge EV technology at competitive prices.

BYD DolphinBYD

One of Volkswagen’s biggest hurdles is China’s state-backed EV sector. Companies like BYD benefit from government subsidies, allowing them to sell EVs at significantly lower prices. Volkswagen, unwilling to slash prices at the same rate, has seen its market share erode. The company’s global deliveries dropped last year, including a 9.5% slump in China, where economic headwinds and fierce competition are reshaping the landscape.

Tech-focused, China-specific models

To counteract these losses, Volkswagen is doubling down on its China strategy. The upcoming models will feature high-performance digital capabilities, including autonomous driving features and over-the-air software updates — features that Chinese consumers have come to expect from EVs.

Xpeng G6Xpeng

Additionally, Volkswagen has been working with Xpeng, a Chinese EV manufacturer, to accelerate its transition to electrification. The automaker is also focusing on hybrid and extended-range vehicles, which remain popular in China due to concerns over charging infrastructure.

Can Volkswagen compete in the EV price war?

Despite these efforts, Volkswagen faces a difficult road ahead. The company has been slow to adapt to China’s shifting demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, allowing competitors to seize market share. Meanwhile, an ongoing price war — driven by aggressive discounts from BYD and other Chinese manufacturers — has made it even harder for Volkswagen to compete.

Volkswagen ID.1 ConceptVolkswagen

The automaker is aiming to sell four million vehicles annually in China by 2030, with plans to roll out approximately 40 new models between 2025 and 2027. However, the success of this strategy will depend on whether Volkswagen can convince Chinese consumers that its EVs are not just competitive but superior to homegrown alternatives.

Final thoughts

Volkswagen’s dominance in China is no longer guaranteed. The company’s latest push, centered on new models and advanced technology, is an ambitious attempt to turn things around. But with domestic EV makers rapidly gaining ground, Volkswagen must move faster and innovate more aggressively if it hopes to reclaim its position in the world’s largest auto market.