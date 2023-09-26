Cardano (ADA) finds itself at a pivotal juncture as it tests its longstanding support at $0.24. This critical level has held firm for nearly three years, emerging as a significant accumulation point for savvy investors.

The recent daily candle hints at a somewhat neutral stance in the market. This slight uptick in price suggests a potential dissipation of the strong bearish sentiment that has lingered, with traders now recognizing renewed buying interest hovering around the $0.24 mark.

Bullish Hopes Rest On Breaking Sustained ADA Resistance

The eyes of Cardano enthusiasts are now fixed on a key resistance level, as breaking free from this barrier could set the stage for a significant trend reversal.

According to a price report, should Cardano manage to surpass this critical resistance point, it could spark a rally, potentially pushing prices upward by approximately 6%, with the next major hurdle resting at $0.25. Should this upward momentum persist, it could further drive the coin’s value towards the coveted $0.28 mark.

As of the latest data available, ADA is trading at $0.246841 according to CoinGecko, reflecting a 0.7% gain over the past 24 hours. However, over the course of the past seven days, the coin has experienced a decline of 3.6%.

OptionFlow Open Public Testnet Goes Live

In parallel to Cardano’s price dynamics, the team behind OptionFlow, a Cardano-based option protocol, has announced a significant milestone. Phase one of their open public testnet has gone live, ushering in a new era of experimentation for Cardano enthusiasts.

🚀 Exciting News! Phase 1 of the OptionFlow Testnet is now LIVE! 🚀 Access it at 👉 https://t.co/n4xjBBaOUG and mint the first options on Cardano! (Preprod network) 🔍 We value your feedback! Share your thoughts and experiences to help us improve: https://t.co/4ZBMBjHjyW 🔜… — OptionFlow (@OptionFlowTeam) September 25, 2023

The preproduction version of the application is now open for users to explore, allowing them to submit both “put” and “call” orders on-chain—a departure from the traditional derivatives positions seen on centralized exchanges.

The year 2023 has been a transformative year for Cardano, particularly in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi). During the second quarter of the year, the Cardano network bore witness to a surge in DeFi activity, achieving numerous off-chain records.

ADA market cap currently at $8.6 billion. Chart: TradingView.com

Cardano Hits TVL ATH

The total value locked (TVL) in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem reached an all-time high of $200 million. However, as the broader crypto market grapples with a challenging decline, this metric has dipped to $146.52 million at the time of writing.

The recent price action and the launch of OptionFlow’s public testnet promises potential bullish momentum amid the evolving DeFi landscape. As traders and investors watch the charts closely, the cryptocurrency community eagerly anticipates Cardano’s next moves in this ever-dynamic market.

(This site’s content should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Invezz