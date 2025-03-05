Summit follows US President Donald Trump’s beach resort plan.

Arab leaders have approved Egypt’s plan for Gaza’s future – including major reconstruction and elections.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly expel Palestinians and turn Gaza into a US-controlled beach resort.

Can the Arab nations’ plan become reality?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ori Goldberg – Political commentator

Mansour Shouman – Middle East political analyst

Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and founding chairman of the Middle Eastern Studies programme at the University of San Francisco