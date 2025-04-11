European countries are promising more aid and considering deploying peacekeepers.

European defence ministers from the so-called “coalition of the willing” have been meeting in Brussels to discuss boosting military support for Ukraine.

Some countries are considering the possible deployment of peacekeepers if a ceasefire is agreed.

The talks are part of a renewed push by Europe to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, after the US made military support a condition of Kyiv’s participation in peace talks.

Meanwhile, the EU’s latest effort to rally funding for Ukraine has only exposed disunity in the bloc.

So, does Europe have the means and the will to keep Ukraine in the fight, as Washington looks for a way out?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief of BrusselsReport.eu

Marina Miron – Researcher in the War Studies Department of King’s College London

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft