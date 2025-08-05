Nicole Wheatly is another EV ambassador. She’s the founder and executive director of A Step Beyond, a Bronzeville-based nonprofit that promotes home ownership, public health, small business development, and education.

Wheatly recently bought her own EV — a Hummer — and has noticed that it’s cheaper to run than her previous gasoline-fueled car. She received a ComEd rebate for a charger that she is in the process of installing at her home.

In her view, spreading information through existing connections is more important than ever. When she’s on the clock as a real-estate agent, she already encourages clients to consider homes with electric rather than gas heat.

“I’m in community development. In the past we could knock on doors and people would answer, but people are not trusting anymore,” Wheatly said. ​“I’m getting the word out through that personal touch, personal relationships, personal email contacts for people I know will be open to hear these things.”

For Remel Terry, another ambassador, it’s especially crucial to draw the connection between the benefits of EVs and the transportation-related challenges the community has historically faced.

“Most of our communities are significantly impacted by all of the environmental justice concerns,” said Terry, director of programs for Equiticity, an advocacy group that promotes mobility for residents in neighborhoods such as Bronzeville and North Lawndale on the city’s West Side. The organization puts on community bike rides, neighborhood walking tours, and workforce development programs to help young adults learn how to repair electric cars, bikes, and scooters.

“We’re helping people to see the benefit of getting rid of gas cars, transitioning to electric cars for a significant benefit,” she continued. ​“Not just the environmental aspect, but the cost over time.”

Both Equiticity and the Bronzeville Community Development Partnership are pushing to expand charging infrastructure in underserved neighborhoods, especially for apartment-dwellers or others who would have trouble installing a charger at their home.

Davis said the COVID-19 pandemic really drove home the toll of air pollution on his community, as many residents have respiratory illnesses that make them even more susceptible to the disease.