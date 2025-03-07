Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Technological advancements like automation, artificial intelligence and big data play a central role in today’s environment, and the ethical implications of these technologies are crucial for businesses to consider.

Ethical technology goes beyond just being an enhancement to innovation; it is essential for building a sustainable future for any brand. To ensure long-term success, businesses must recognize and address the wider societal impacts of their technological developments.

A report by MIT Technology Review Insights highlights that organizations expect responsible tech investments to pay off in boosted brand reputation and customer and employee retention. When asked about the tangible business benefits of adopting responsible technology, the top three responses were better customer acquisition/retention (47%), improved brand perception (46%) and prevention of negative unintended consequences and associated brand risk (44%).

These findings reveal a crucial truth: ethical technology is not merely adding to innovation – it is the foundation for a brand’s future. If businesses want to thrive in the long term, they cannot afford to overlook the broader societal impact of their technological strides.

Ethical considerations of automation in the workplace

Automation technology is transforming industries by enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. However, companies must be mindful of the social implications of automation on jobs. While it can shift the workforce from repetitive tasks to more creative, knowledge-based roles, there is a pressing need to address the potential for job displacement. MIT Sloan notes that socially responsible automation seeks not just to cut costs but to create better jobs, fostering economic growth and societal well-being.

ATRenew, China’s leading secondhand electronics recycling platform, exemplifies this approach with its “Matrix 3.0” automated inspection system, which improves cost efficiency and accuracy. In 2023, the company invested RMB 200 million in R&D and employed 412 full-time researchers, balancing automation with the creation of high-quality jobs in innovation.

Similarly, Marlin Steel once focused solely on manufacturing bagel baskets, incorporated robotics to remain competitive while also investing in employee training to help them adapt to new technologies rather than replacing them.

By prioritizing R&D and workforce training, companies can mitigate the risks of job displacement from automation, fostering trust and loyalty within the workforce and supporting sustainable growth in society.

Environmental concerns of AI use

AI has taken the business world by storm, drastically improving operational and resource allocation efficiency through its high-speed analytical, predictive and personalization abilities. However, it is also shown to be harming the environment through its high energy requirements and resulting carbon emissions.

According to forecasts by the International Energy Agency, data centers, cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence could account for up to 4% of the world’s annual energy consumption by 2026, raising questions about the sustainability of current AI practices.

Carbon Crane, a tool for monitoring and optimizing energy use, tackles these concerns head-on by offering several solutions. On the infrastructure side, businesses can install on-site renewable energy systems and adopt green infrastructure and hardware by partnering with green data centers. Meanwhile, model compression and shifting energy-intensive tasks to times when peak renewable energy production occurs can also enhance the energy efficiency of AI. By combining both energy-saving and renewable energy solutions, businesses would be able to reduce the carbon footprint of AI use.

AI is a double-edged sword. If businesses wield it without ethical awareness, the environmental cost can outweigh the benefits. However, when approached responsibly, AI can be the key to smarter resource management – reducing waste and making every process more sustainable.

Data protection in a digitized world

Concerns surrounding data security and privacy are more prevalent in this digitized era, making it essential for businesses to recognize that preventing data leaks and ensuring the responsible use of personal information are critical to fostering trust with customers.

Advanced encryption technologies and secure cloud storage solutions ensure that large volumes of personal data are stored securely, enabling businesses to leverage these tools to safeguard customer privacy and enhance long-term trust. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides encryption keys for customers to gain control of their own data, keeping data secure and private. This approach provides data protection solutions to various businesses and clients, opening new opportunities for ethical business in B2B and B2C channels.

These examples highlight how leading companies can leverage advanced technologies to combat the risks of data breaches and misuse. This ethical strategy can enhance trust between businesses and customers, encouraging sustainable business relations.

The impact of automation on labor, AI on the environment and data security issues are just several examples that illustrate the ethical concerns alongside the increasing role of technology in business operations. Thus, businesses must consider ethics as a guiding principle when tackling technological advancement.

Companies need to address how technology affects society and work to reduce its negative impacts while building trust and promoting sustainability through responsible innovation. With careful and intentional progression grounded in ethics and foresight, they can lead the way to a future in which tech innovations are seen not as threats but as opportunities for serving societal needs.