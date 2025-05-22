Oman’s soft power stems from various political and economic factors, particularly its active role in global diplomacy and economic affairs. It is rooted in a number of interconnected elements that shape its positive image regionally and internationally. Omani institutions are now working very effectively to exploit these areas of soft power. Their strength is highlighted, for example, by the political neutrality and quiet diplomacy that Oman has been known for decades. It is known for its balanced and neutral stances in regional and international conflicts, and its ability to bridge differences with other countries, in addition to its current role as a mediator in numerous issues (such as the Iranian nuclear issue and its relationship with the United States, the Yemen crisis) and other issues.

Oman has also opened the door to dialogue with all countries of the world, and its clear policy regarding the Israeli occupation of the Palestine State since the establishment of this occupying entity in 1948, as well as other issues related to the environment, climate and international seas.

This soft policy has earned a good reputation and international confidence, opening the door to political and diplomatic mediation at high levels.

Oman has a long history of the cultural heritage, maritime and cultural exchanges, along with ancient trade relations. Rich cultural heritage of Oman reflects coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others, which represents soft and influential source of attraction in enhancing the country’s public image. This is an important factor in attracting investment, tourism, and global confidence in prestigious economic businesses. The Omani government’s moderate educational and media policies also help present a non-hostile and moderate media discourse, which helps promote the values of tolerance and coexistence and opens the door to dialogue for all followers of all faiths.

Oman leverages its neutrality and the trust of all parties to enhance its role as a mediator in resolving conflicts, granting it international influence without resorting to hard power. Furthermore, its presence in international forums as a “moderate voice” could gain it greater roles in regional and international organizations in the coming decades.

In the economic sphere, soft power—bolstered by internal stability and moderate policies that reassure foreign investors—supports growth in tourism and culture, facilitates economic agreements across sectors, and advances tourism as a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040.

This will also help build economic partnerships with countries not involved in conflicting axes by strengthening the accumulated trust in Omani behavior. It will also help enhance Oman’s role in global peace, which is a strategic lever for strengthening the national economy.

However, it can be argued that economic soft power requires more than a positive reputation and calm policies. It requires tools that enable this reputation to be transformed into actual economic relationships. Political and security stability are certainly a very important factor in attracting investment, especially in an unstable Middle Eastern environment. However, the state must strive to diversify sources of income and reduce its dependence on oil. It must also work to exploit its strategic geographic location as a gateway to Asia and Africa and effectively market these ideas as part of soft power. This requires significant efforts in external economic promotion, marketing Oman as a global investment and tourism, financial and technological hub to attract emerging global companies.

