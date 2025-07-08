Psilocin treatment extends cellular lifespan. Human lung fibroblasts were treated continuously with vehicle (DMSO 0.02%) or 10 µM psilocin until they reached replicative senescence. Credit: npj Aging (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41514-025-00244-x



A compound found in psychedelic mushrooms may have antiaging properties. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have found that psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, may extend both cellular and organismal lifespans.

The findings, published in the journal npj Aging, show that psilocybin reduced multiple hallmarks of aging in cells while also improving survival in aged mice.

“There have been a number of clinical studies that have explored the therapeutic potential of psilocybin in psychiatric conditions such as depression and anxiety; however, few studies have evaluated its impacts outside the brain,” said Dr. Louise Hecker, associate professor of medicine—cardiovascular research at Baylor and senior author of the study.

“The overwhelming majority of what we know about psilocybin is how it impacts the brain. Our findings suggest that psilocybin has potent effects on the entire body, including antiaging properties, which also may contribute to the plethora of observed beneficial clinical outcomes.”

Telomeres, the protective caps of repetitive DNA sequences located at the ends of chromosomes, shorten as we age—telomere shortening is a classic hallmark of aging. Hecker’s research suggests that psilocybin treatment preserves telomere length, which contributes to cellular life extension.

In the current study, using human cells, the team found that psilocybin extended cellular lifespan by up to 57% depending on dosages. In cells, psilocin (the active metabolite of psilocybin) delayed cellular senescence, preserved telomere length and reduced oxidative stress levels. Their findings also suggest it leads to increased SIRT1 expression, which is associated with regulating longevity, as well as other cellular markers indicating improved DNA damage responses.

The study also showed that when psilocybin was administered to aged mice (the equivalent to a 60-year-old in human age), mice showed significantly improved survival compared to control mice. Researchers also noted a visible improvement in fur quality, which suggests healthier aging, as well.

“This is a very exciting and clinically relevant finding that suggests that even when intervention is initiated late in life, it can have dramatic impacts,” said Dr. Kosuke Kato, lead author of the study and assistant professor of medicine—pulmonary at Baylor.

“Our findings open an exciting new chapter in psychedelic research beyond its neurological and psychological benefits,” Hecker said. “Psilocybin may represent a disruptive agent that promotes healthy aging. The next steps need to explore the therapeutic effects across multiple age-related diseases.”

“It is important to note that additional research is needed to validate these findings in human studies,” Kato said. “There is still a lot to understand, including optimal dosing protocols that will lead to maximal efficacy. We also need to better understand the potential risks of long-term psilocybin treatment before this type of treatment is ready for public use.”

Once validated in human studies, the use of psilocybin could offer new options for healthy aging and potentially age-associated diseases.

More information:

Kosuke Kato et al, Psilocybin treatment extends cellular lifespan and improves survival of aged mice, npj Aging (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41514-025-00244-x



Baylor College of Medicine





Provided byBaylor College of Medicine