Pumpkaboo, the Pumpkin Pokémon from Kalos, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Pumpkaboo can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Pumpkaboo comes in various sizes outside of the “XS” or “XL” thing Pokémon Go has going on. Pumpkaboo visibly varies in size, so hardcore collectors may want to nab them in all the different sizes.

What is the shiny rate for Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Pumpkaboo is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.