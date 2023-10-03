Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Slowpoke can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Both Slowpoke and its Galarian sibling can be shiny. Most dedicated Pokémon Go players will already have shiny Slowpoke thanks to its Community Day back in March 2023. The difference between shiny and non-shiny Slowpoke can be easy to see when put side-by-side to its regular version, but it’s hard to see otherwise. Make sure you look out for those sparkles and the shiny indicator above the Pokémon’s name when you’re shiny hunting for this light pink friend.

What is the shiny rate for Slowpoke in Pokémon Go?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Slowpoke is not a confirmed Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

