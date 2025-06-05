Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



This fall, researchers from The University of Texas at Arlington will launch an ambitious study to explore how teens’ everyday experiences on social media may shape their mental health and potential substance use.

UT Arlington School of Social Work Professors Melissa Lewis and Dana Litt, in collaboration with lead investigator Karrie Curry, a research scientist at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, will follow 250 adolescents of varied backgrounds from across Texas.

Through daily surveys over six weeks, the team will capture how specific types of social media engagement affect participants’ feelings of anxiety and depression and tendency toward risky behavior, such as substance use.

A 12-month follow-up will help determine whether those short-term interactions predict more serious problems over time.

Unlike most previous research, which has focused on how much time teens spend online, this study will dig deeper into what they’re seeing, sharing and responding to on social media, and how those interactions influence a range of health behaviors.

“We’re going to look at specific engagement with content related to the health behaviors we’re interested in,” Dr. Litt said. “Is a teen just viewing content about substance use or mental health, or are they sharing it? Does that difference matter? We’re trying to understand exactly what about it is risky across certain days and over time.”

The study could help lead to better prevention strategies and provide parents guidance on how their children navigate the complex digital world.

“There’s research showing the risks of being online, but also some benefits,” Litt said. “This study could help highlight both sides and create talking points for parents—for example, asking questions like “What do you enjoy online?” “What makes you happy?” “What makes you sad?”

“Balancing the conversation, not just focusing on the scary parts, can really help. That’s something this research could lead to—future studies, prevention and interventions.”

Parent interventions don’t necessarily need to be about a specific topic like social media, mental health or alcohol; it’s really about conversation strategies, Lewis said.

“If something happens, like a problem with a peer or something on social media, parents need to approach those conversations in a way that encourages participation instead of just reacting with anger,” she said.

The study’s findings could serve as a foundation and inform strategies to prevent harm and promote healthy development in adolescents.



University of Texas at Arlington





Provided byUniversity of Texas at Arlington