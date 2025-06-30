Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



Why is it so hard to stop at just one cookie? For many people, sweet foods like chocolate, pastries, and candy aren’t just a treat—they’re a source of craving, guilt and emotional struggle. A newly published pilot study introduces the FitMIND Foundation Sweets Addiction Scale (FFSAS)—the first validated tool developed specifically to measure addiction-like behaviors related to sweets.

The research suggests that sweets addiction is not simply a matter of poor willpower. Instead, it reflects a pattern of behavior marked by cravings, emotional distress and loss of control—symptoms strikingly similar to substance addiction. This pilot study, published in Nutrients, offers the first step toward recognizing, quantifying, and eventually addressing this overlooked dimension of modern eating behaviors.

Why we need diagnostic tools to recognize addictive-like behaviors around sweets

With ultra-processed foods (UPFs) becoming dietary staples around the globe, sugar consumption has reached unprecedented levels. While general food addiction scales exist, none are focused exclusively on sweets—despite growing evidence that sugary foods may uniquely stimulate the brain’s reward system, promoting dependency-like patterns.

Recognizing this gap, researchers from the FitMIND Foundation adapted the widely used Yale Food Addiction Scale 2.0 (YFAS 2.0) to focus exclusively on sweet foods. The goal was to create a culturally relevant, psychometrically sound tool that could assess how individuals interact with sweets—not only in terms of quantity consumed, but also the emotional and psychological dimensions of that relationship.

How the scale was developed and tested

The FFSAS follows the same diagnostic framework as YFAS 2.0, mapping symptoms of addiction from the DSM-5 criteria to sweets-specific behaviors. A total of 344 Polish adults participated in the online study, providing data on their sweet food intake, body mass index (BMI), and self-reported feelings of guilt, remorse or cravings.

Before being released to the public, the scale was reviewed by 11 experts in psychology, psychiatry and clinical dietetics. Each item was evaluated for clarity, cultural appropriateness, and scientific validity. Though some questions were marked for future refinement, the scale overall demonstrated strong internal consistency (Cronbach’s α = 0.85) and a three-factor structure capturing behavioral, emotional, and cognitive aspects of sweets addiction.

Key findings from the pilot study

The results showed that 62% of participants self-identified as addicted to sweets, while 53% had admitted this to others or themselves. Nearly one-third of respondents consumed sweets several times a day. High FFSAS scores were significantly associated with frequent cravings, failed attempts to reduce intake, and strong negative emotions such as guilt and shame.

Importantly, emotional responses—not just frequency of consumption—were key indicators of addiction severity. Among those classified with “severe” sweets addiction, feelings of remorse or shame occurred daily or even multiple times per day. This population also reported frequently contemplating restriction or making promises to reduce sweets “starting Monday”—a common pattern in addiction cycles.

These findings support the scale’s validity in capturing both the behavioral and emotional dimensions of problematic sugar intake.

In Poland—and in many other countries—average sugar consumption far exceeds recommended levels. Excessive intake of sweet foods has been linked to a wide range of metabolic and neurological consequences, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, mood instability, and even cognitive decline.

What sets this study apart is its ability to detect emotional distress associated with sweets consumption, which is often invisible in clinical nutrition assessments. These insights have implications not just for obesity treatment, but also for mental health care, behavioral counseling, and personalized dietary planning.

Next steps for research and clinical use

While the FFSAS shows strong potential, we acknowledge that this is a pilot study. Larger-scale validations are underway to test the tool’s reliability in more diverse populations, including men, younger adults, and individuals with diagnosed eating disorders. Our team also plans to develop a shortened version of the scale for quicker use in clinics and schools.

Once refined, the FFSAS could be integrated into digital health tools, early screening initiatives, or national dietary interventions—especially for groups at high risk of diet-related diseases or disordered eating patterns.

What to do if you are concerned about your eating habits around sweets

For those who suspect they may have a problematic relationship with sweet foods, this study offers more than just statistics—it points to actionable steps that may help:

Start tracking your patterns. How often are you eating sweets? Do you feel guilty afterward? Are you trying to cut down but finding it difficult?

Pay attention to emotions. Sweets addiction is often driven by emotional triggers—stress, boredom, sadness. Identifying the emotional context can help uncover root causes.

Avoid all-or-nothing thinking. Rather than promising to “quit sugar forever,” aim for smaller, sustainable changes like reducing portions or choosing naturally sweet foods.

Create supportive environments. Keep sweets out of sight, prep healthier snacks, and communicate your goals with friends or family.

Consider seeking help. If sweets are interfering with your daily life or mental well-being, consult a dietitian, psychologist, or primary care provider. Tools like the FFSAS may soon be available to guide more personalized care.

The future is bright

This pilot study offers a timely wake-up call: Sweets addiction is not just a joke or a character flaw—it’s a real, measurable phenomenon that deserves serious attention. And with tools like the FFSAS, science is finally catching up to what many people have long known but struggled to articulate: sometimes, sugar isn’t so sweet after all.

