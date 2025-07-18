Mathematics research typically requires few materials. To explore the secrets of prime numbers , investigate unimaginable shapes or elucidate other fundamental mysteries of our universe, mathematicians don’t usually need special labs and equipment or to pay participants in clinical trials. Instead funding for mathematicians goes toward meetings of the mind—conferences, workshops and institutes where they gather for intensive sessions to work out math’s knottiest problems. Funding also supports the stipends of research fellows, postdoctoral scholars and promising early-career mathematicians.

But under the Trump administration’s National Science Foundation, much of this funding is being revoked or cut—which, according to experts, could be catastrophic for the present and future of the field. In one recent example, the NSF canceled funding for the Association for Women in Mathematics’ research symposium in Wisconsin just four business days before the event was set to begin in May. The threat to this event catalyzed the American Mathematical Society to offer $1 million in backstop grants to support programs whose federal funding has been cut or remains in limbo. These grants are meant to provide a financial safety net that will temporarily allow math programs, researchers and departments to continue operating—but it’s not a permanent solution. (Disclosure: The author of this article currently has a AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at Scientific American that is sponsored by the American Mathematical Society.)

“The funding cut is severe, and all of mathematics will be impacted,” says Raegan Higgins, president of the Association for Women in Mathematics and a mathematician at Texas Tech University.

Movies and television shows often portray mathematicians scribbling on chalkboards in seclusion, but that picture is often far from accurate. “None of us work in isolation,” Higgins says. In fact, mathematicians rely heavily on their ability to gather and discuss ideas with their peers—perhaps even more than researchers in other fields do. For mathematicians, conferences, workshops and research talks are not just opportunities to share research and network but also crucial moments to work out tough problems together with colleagues, pose field-propelling questions and generate new ideas.

“It’s a thinking science, [and] it’s a communication science, so we rely on being together to share ideas and to move the needle forward,” says Darla Kremer, executive director of the Association for Women in Mathematics. According to John Meier, CEO of the American Mathematical Society, “the ability of mathematicians to gather and talk with each other is absolutely central to the vitality of the field.”

Federal dollars, largely through the NSF, are responsible for a significant portion of math funding. But a lot of that funding is disappearing under the Trump administration. In April NSF staff members were instructed to “stop awarding all funding actions until further notice.” Over the past 10 years, on average, the NSF has awarded $113 million in grants to mathematics by May 21 of each year. This year the NSF has awarded only $32 million, representing a 72 percent reduction. By this metric, mathematics is one of the most deeply affected subjects, second only to physics, which has seen an 85 percent reduction.

The administration is also canceling and freezing funding that it had previously promised to researchers. More than $14 million of funding already promised to mathematics programs was revoked earlier this year, according to an analysis by Scientific American. In response to a request for comment, the National Science Foundation told Scientific American that “the agency has determined that termination of certain awards is necessary because they are not in alignment with current NSF priorities and/or programmatic goals.”

This withdrawal of grants is eroding trust and seeding uncertainty, experts say, and it comes with long-term consequences. Even if funding gets renewed again later, it can be very difficult for halted programs to recover. “If you have to shut down a lab and mothball it, that actually takes time and effort,” Meier says. “You can’t just walk in two weeks later, flip a switch and have everything running again. You’ve got to rebuild it.” Even in mathematics, that process of rebuilding is time-intensive and not always possible if the space has been reallocated or the people have moved on.

American Mathematical Society leadership fears these cuts will hurt young mathematicians the most. Like in the sciences, the funding cuts are eliminating research experiences and supportive programming for undergraduates, fellowships for graduate students and positions for postdoctoral researchers. Travel funding for conferences is also disappearing, which leaves young researchers to choose between shelling out for airfare and lodging they can’t really afford and forgoing major career and research building opportunities. As these opportunities disappear, young mathematicians are beginning to look elsewhere—either to more lucrative jobs in the private sector or to more supportive countries. “We worry about diminishing opportunities in the United States and people early in their career deciding that maybe there’s a more profitable venue for them to pursue mathematics in another country,” Meier says. “We love good mathematics wherever it arises, but we’d really like to see a lot of it arising in the United States. We think that’s very, very important.”

The $1 million in backstop grants can’t fill the hole left by the more than $14 million in promised funding that has been denied or the more than $80 million in reduced funding so far this year. But it might be enough to keep many projects afloat simply by offering guaranteed access to funds in a turbulent time. “I think one of the great difficulties that we’re dealing with right now is the high level of uncertainty,” Meier says. Some mathematicians, for example, simply don’t know whether their projects are still being funded or not. In some applications for the backstop grants, researchers “basically talk about being ghosted,” Meier explains. “They say, ‘I can’t actually verify that we no longer have funding. I can only tell you my program officer [at the NSF] isn’t replying to my request for information.’”

Meier hopes the grants can provide some backup for programs that aren’t sure where they stand with the NSF. Without it, researchers, universities and independent organizations may find themselves facing impossible situations. Do they pay their research assistants, run their conferences and continue to fund travel out of pocket, assuming all the financial risk themselves and hoping the grants come through? Or do they halt their projects, losing valuable momentum and perhaps leaving important stakeholders unpaid for their work?

Still, the backstop grants are a one-time offering—not a sustainable source of funding for an imperiled field. “I really view them as trying to take a little bit of the sharp edges off of the sudden loss of funding, as opposed to anything that could sustain the field long-term,” Meier explains.

The effects of the Trump administration’s cuts to mathematics research—unlike research on, say, Alzheimer’s disease, vaccines or climate change—may not be the most immediately concerning to human health and safety. But experts like Meier say that ignoring the role mathematics plays in that development is shortsighted. As a spokesperson of the NSF itself put it in response to an inquiry about the organization’s changing priorities (and as the agency has said on its website ), “Mathematical sciences are crucial to everyday society and play an essential role in the innovation engine that drives the U.S. economy, strengthens national security and enhances quality of life.” And the search for the answers to math’s biggest mysteries also seeds development in physics, earth science, biology, technology, and more.

Any progress we make on these questions in the future, Meier says, is “based entirely [on what] we are doing in research mathematics right now.”