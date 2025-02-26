A mountain shaped like a puppy is causing a stir on social media after a visitor posted a photo of the striking Chinese landmark.

Guo Qingshan took the photo of the mountain — which resembles a dog’s head and snout from a distance — while visiting his hometown of Yichang in central China in late January, the Associated Press reported.

The Shanghai-based designer didn’t notice the strange shape of the mountain until after snapping the image. On Valentine’s Day, they posted the photo on the Chinese social media app RedNote and captioned it “Puppy Mountain.” The post garnered a viral response from followers, per AP.

“It was so magical and cute. I was so excited and happy when I discovered it,” Qingshan told the outlet. “The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water or it’s looking at some fish. It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River.”

Related: Family Camps Out at Animal Shelter for 27 Hours to Adopt Dog with Heart-Shaped Patch of Fur

“Puppy Mountain” is located by the Yangtze River in Yichang’s Zigui County in central China’s Hubei Province. AP reported that tourists can get a good view of the canine-shaped mountain from an observation deck.

Guo Qingshan via AP “Puppy mountain” in Yichang, a city in central China’s Hubei Province

Related: Smiley Golden Retriever Gets Helped Down Mountain by New Friends After Injuring Paw

Qingshan’s post racked up 120,000 likes in just ten days as discussion over the image spread online.

The viral photo led dog owners to post pictures of their dogs’ faces to compare with the mountainside. Users also posted photos from when they previously visited the landmark. According to the AP, Qingshan’s viral post inspired new tourists to visit the mountain as well.

Related: Snoopy Look-alike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle Is Winning the Hearts of the Internet

Local Yang Yang was one of the tourists who traveled an hour and a half from her home to the adorable destination to view the landmark for the first time after seeing Qingshan’s photo.

Tan Yuanyi via AP Zhang Yali poses with her dog “Little Cotton” in front of “puppy mountain”

“I was really happy to see the mountain,” she told AP. “I always travel with my dog if possible, so Puppy Mountain and my own little dog really match.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Like Qingshan, Yichang resident Shi Tong also thought the mountain looked like a puppy when he visited back in 2021.

“After I saw the Puppy Mountain photo online, I tried to look up where it is. And then I realized that I have been to this place before,” he told AP. “I thought it looked like a dog at that time too!”

Read the original article on People