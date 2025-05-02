Spain

Every spring, Canadian travel enthusiasts eagerly type their favorite phrases into their browsers: “best places to travel,” “where to go this summer,” “budget travel destinations 2025”, but this year heightened risks like terrorism, crime, and civil unrest have forced the federal government to issue travel advisories for several popular destinations to keep citizens safe and aware.

In Spain, travelers are advised to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to the rising threat of terrorism. On a scale of five, the terror threat level is four or five.“In Spain, attacks causing deaths and injuries have taken place,” according to the travel advice. “Further attacks in Spain cannot be ruled out. Further attacks elsewhere in Europe are likely.”

Mexico



Mexico is also under cautionary watch due to frequent criminal activity and kidnappings, particularly in states like Chiapas and Chihuahua

France



Due to a rise in terrorism threat, currently at 3 or “attack emergency”, which is the highest on the country’s national alert system or Vigipirate, travellers and tourists are told to stay alert and cautious.

“Over the past few years in France, several opportunistic and premeditated attacks have occurred,” according to the advisory. These have resulted in many deaths and injuries. Further attacks are likely.”

The government has also advised to keep checking the French media and online updates regarding the threat level and overall situation in the country.

Bahamas and Jamaica



In the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Jamaica are unpopular due to high crime rates and an unsafe atmosphere throughout the year. In Nassau and Freeport, incidents of armed robbery, sexual assault, and theft have been reported, even in daylight and tourist areas.

Jamaica faces similar concerns, with violent crimes prevalent in major cities and tourist hotspots, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay.

Vietnam and Philippines



In the Asian continent, Vietnam and the Philippines are known for petty crimes and even militancy and kidnapping.

In Vietnam, rates of pickpocketing and purse snatching are on the rise, especially during major holidays like Tet or Lunar New Year.

In the Philippines, people are advised to avoid provinces like Mindanao Island due to the “serious threat” of kidnapping, terrorism, and violence between the rebel groups and security forces.

China



The Canadian government urges travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” in China because local laws may be “arbitrarily enforced.”

“The degree of transparency in China’s judicial system limits our ability to provide consular assistance in China.” “It might also affect your ability to get good legal help.”

The advice states that even for non-violent offences like financial crimes, foreigners could face “severe punishments,” with drug crimes possibly resulting in the death penalty.

Cuba



According to Canadian authorities, Cuba is affected by shortages of essentials like food, medication, and fuel. Visitors should “exercise a high degree of caution,” they advise. In certain vacation areas, the Canadian government advises visitors to “take normal security precautions.”

West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Israel



Travelling to Israel and the Palestinian territories continues to be unsafe. The Canadian government advises citizens to “avoid non-essential travel” in Israel because of “the unpredictable security situation” and the continuing war in Gaza.

It further advised tourists to “avoid all travel” to the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Ecuador



Crime is common in Ecuador, and there are state emergencies in place due to gang violence in some places, due to which the Canadian government urges its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution.”

Stay away from all travel within 20 km of the Colombian border in the provinces of Sucumbíos, Esmeraldas, and Carchi.

The same caution is in effect for certain locations with landmines and unmarked minefields that are located within two kilometres of the Peruvian border.

Travellers should also “avoid non-essential travel” to areas of the provinces of Guayas, Los Ríos, and El Oro.

The United Arab Emirates



The Canadian government advises visitors to the United Arab Emirates to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to the rising threat of terrorism in the Middle Eastern countries.

The advice stated, “Enhanced security measures are in place and may be reinforced on short notice by Emirati authorities.” The wars in the Middle East can also lead to missile strikes and drone attacks, it said.

Thailand



The alert advises travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to “political tensions and sporadic demonstrations” in Bangkok and other parts of the country.

Additionally, separatist rebels make it dangerous to travel in the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala.

Peru



The country’s high crime rate, social unrest, and constant strike danger forced the Canadian government to advise its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution.”

With concerns of drug trafficking, robberies, kidnappings, extortion, and raids, the Canadian government claims that domestic terrorism and criminal activity are issues in some regions. Additionally, regions that share borders with Ecuador and Colombia are regarded as dangerous places to visit.

As you map out your next trip and scroll through “where to travel” or “best places to travel in 2025,” remember that safety isn’t a given but a shared responsibility. Travel responsibly by reading these guidelines, talking with fellow travelers, and staying updated about the situation in the country you are visiting, because in the end, the best trip is one you return home from.

