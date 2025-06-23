Canada’s ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman said she “firmly” believes that both countries could reach a trade deal within the 30-day deadline discussed at the G7 summit in Alberta last week.

“We can’t do anything to force the U.S. side to come to a deal, but we do think we have a good path forward if we’re able to take it,” she said during an interview on Rosemary Barton Live that aired on Sunday.

Hillman said it’s “too soon to tell” whether all U.S. tariffs imposed on Canada will be removed, and she stopped short of saying whether the federal government is willing to accept the continuation of some tariffs.

“These are things that will work themselves out in the next number of weeks,” she said.

Canada is fighting for “open trade and stability” for Canadian workers and businesses, Hillman said during the interview.

Hillman gets expanded role in Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Hillman as Canada’s chief negotiator with the U.S. amid heightened trade tensions, CBC News has learned. This role comes in addition to her duties as Canada’s ambassador to the U.S.

Hillman previously worked on the team negotiating the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term and as Canada’s chief negotiator for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Her expanded duties now position her in bilateral talks as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s counterpart.

Trade and defence talks continuing

Since Carney and Trump set the 30-day deadline while meeting at the G7 in Kananaskis, Alta., on June 16, Hillman has had three meetings with her U.S. counterparts — one immediately following the leaders’ bilateral, the second on the following day with Greer and another on Friday that included Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who is also the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade.

More talks are planned throughout this week.

The conversations with the U.S. are focused on different topics, including fentanyl, border security and Arctic defence, although the leaders are focused on tariffs.

Hillman said it’s still unclear whether defence and trade will be part of one deal coming within the next 30 days.

Trump has said “many times” that he likes tariffs, Hillman said.

“It’s up to Canada to demonstrate we can achieve the same goals with the United States through other means that don’t necessarily involve these punishing tariffs, especially on strategic goods.”

Steel tariffs still at 50%

Just days after Canada and the U.S. set a 30-day deadline, Carney signalled he’s willing to go higher with Canada’s retaliatory tariffs if no agreement is reached.

Canada’s counter-tariffs on steel will go up or down, depending on trade progress by July 21, in response to U.S. metal tariffs that are now at 50 per cent.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly told CBC Power & Politics host David Cochrane that Canada is taking “measures like [it’s] never done” in the free-trade era to protect the steel and aluminum sectors.

“It’s really important for Canada to show strength and resolve at the negotiating table,” Hillman said. “Regardless of what we might hear the president say from time to time, they need us.”